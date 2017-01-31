The recent riff between Donald Trump and Congressman John Lewis is just plain wrong at so many levels and sets bad examples of acceptable behavior by those who are in leadership positions.

Lewis had every right to boycott the inauguration and to believe that the Russians played a part in the election of the president. Lewis said on national television that he doesn’t consider Trump to be a “legitimate president.” One can make the argument based on Lewis’ comment that he must also think our election process is not legitimate.

Whether one likes or dislikes the outcome of the election, why make such a big deal of not attending the official ceremony? Just stay home. It’s akin to a grade schooler being angry at another student and proclaiming that he is not going to play with little Johnny during recess.

It seems that Lewis was attempting to gain and accomplished exposure by his declaration of abstention. But does it really matter whether he attends the inauguration?

The national media has had a field day with a topic that should have been nothing more than a news brief in Lewis’ home district or newsletter. At the latest count, more than 50 national officials have said they too will not attend the festivities.

Trump, who seems to have a need to have the last word in every situation, responded to Lewis’ declaration in his typical fashion by tweeting. Trump went personal with his attack on Lewis saying that the Congressman is all talk and referred to Lewis’ district as “crime infested.”

Many of us live and/or conduct business in the 5th District; yes, there is crime here, just as there is in almost any area of any state or county. It would be interesting to know Trump’s definition of a crime infestation.

In Trump and Lewis, I see two grown men who both conducted themselves in less than admirable behavior.

Lewis could have simply chosen to say nothing and not attend the inauguration. Silence is golden in many cases.

Trump could, and should have, not responded to Lewis’ announcement. The inauguration was not planned around Lewis’ participation or attendance.

As president of the United States, Trump will be on the receiving end of criticism constantly and if he chooses to respond to each negative situation, he will have little time for governing. He has said he will maintain his personal Twitter account, which reportedly has more than 46 million followers compared to the official Twitter account of the presidential office that was activated by Barack Obama and has a reported 13.5 million followers.

Trump has said that he is often misrepresented by the national media and plans to continue communicating to the public via social media platforms. Hopefully Trump will soon realize the importance of an amicable relationship with news outlets and will allow journalists to do their jobs as he does his job.

Before any semblance of a working relationship between the press corps and the Oval Office can exist, there must be a level of mutual respect. Trump’s lack of trust with some media outlets is understandable as it has been proven that debate questions were shared with the Clinton team and there is substantial evidence of additional collusion. It should have never happened, but it did.

It’s time to move forward and leave the past behind. Trump should give the honest press the opportunity to do their jobs. It will be quickly evident if the media continues to put spins on their content. Then and only then should Trump attempt to take on the role of the media.

