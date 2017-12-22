“No act of kindness, no matter how small is ever wasted,” Aesop (620-564 B.C.), Greek philosopher and author of Aesop’s Fables.

As you gather with family and friends in the coming weeks to celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas and this holiday season, it is important to remember that not every hearth or belly is full and that Santa may still have trouble finding a few thousand households thanks to a malfunctioning GPS and lingering effects of the prior recession. Please take a moment during all of this hustle and bustle to select in your heart and your mind those organizations most worthy of your support this year. Here are few charities and nonprofits of good reputation and long standing, with low administrative costs, a record of service and thrift, and a demonstrated ability to stretch most every donated dollar to do the most good.

The Empty Stocking Fund – www.emptystockingfund.org

Since its founding by The Atlanta Journal in 1927, the Empty Stocking Fund (ESF) has been helping Santa find the homes of Atlanta’s families most in need. Medicaid-recipient children to age 13 are eligible, their parents come to shop at a Santa village on Memorial Drive. The thinly staffed nonprofit will distribute nearly $4 million of gifts to an estimated 60,000 children this year—an increase of nearly 20 percent over last year. The ESF buys close-outs and last year’s toys directly from the manufacturers, often right after each holiday season, stretching each donor dollar further. A gift of $25 covers an age and gender appropriate gift packet for a child containing four toys, an educational gift and a pair of socks (stockings).

FODAC – www.fodac.org

Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC), based in Stone Mountain has been improving and changing the lives of thousands of mobility impaired adults and children for decades. Its annual Santa Breakfast, a primary fundraiser was held recently at Marriott Evergreen in Stone Mountain Park. It is one of the charities largest annual events, but its need is year-round, as is the gap between serious accident/injury and temporary disability and being officially declared “disabled” by Social Security or the U.S. Veterans Administration. FODAC charges a one-time membership fee of $25, and provides recycled and gently used mobility and durable medical equipment to veterans, the disabled or anyone temporarily sidelined by serious injury.

Monastery of the Holy Spirit – www.trappist.net

Particularly for my Catholic readers, though all are welcome, the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, just off Georgia Highway 212 and now the PATH Trail in Conyers is a place for peaceful reflection, prayer and just pausing to remember what this holiday season is really all about. Where one finds Trappist Monks, there is normally a society, productive farmlands and a place for thoughtful prayer. This monastery is no different, nestled on a couple of thousand acres including a self-sustaining farm, retreat house, green and natural burial grounds, exquisite hand-crafted stained glass and a wide array of Abbey trades and goods are available for purchase in the gift shop. The PATH Trail now winds past Arabia Mountain and along the South River giving another scenic way to travel to and from the monastery. The monastery’s mission and operations all are locally funded and self-sustaining.

The Salvation Army – salvationarmyatlanta.org

“Doing the Most Good” wherever the need is greatest, across the globe, is the Salvation Army, and the Metro Atlanta Salvation Army has a vast mission and annual budget exceeding $2 million. Volunteers are needed to ring the red kettle bells at more than 150 locations, which fund programs ranging from the Angel Tree to Boys & Girls Clubs to food pantries, family shelters and emergency displacement relief. If an apartment building burns, Hurricane Katrina devastates the Gulf coast or an earthquake all but obliterates civilization in Haiti; the Salvation Army is on the ground first providing care, relief and the basic human necessities of life. Salvation Army thrift stores support their mission of helping those suffering addiction find their path to recovery and salvation, with clients most often serving as store employees.

One may instead want to support the mission of one’s own church, local school or community. What is most important is that if you can give that you do so—and that you encourage others to do the same. We are, after all, our brother and sister’s keepers. God bless us—every one.

Bill Crane also serves as a political analyst and commentator for Channel 2’s Action News, WSB-AM News/Talk 750 and now 95.5 FM, as well as a columnist for The Champion, DeKalb Free Press and Georgia Trend. Crane is a DeKalb native and business owner, living in Scottdale. You can reach him or comment on a column at bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

