OPINION: Glad I’m not a royal

That I might find myself a member of “the” royal family was never a fleeting thought, but I’m awfully glad I don’t have to contend with some things they do.

Sure, the royals (as in Queen Elizabeth and her princes/princesses/dukes and duchesses clan have charmed lives—residing in palaces and castles, being waited on hand and foot, having a trove of precious jewels at their disposal and jetting around the world from one red carpet to another. But the downside is that for the top-tier royals, the queen, Prince William and Duchess Kate (not so much for the Duke of Edinburgh or Prince of Wales, better known as Prince Philip and Prince Charles respectively) they are constantly in the spotlight with everything—and I do mean every little thing—scrutinized about them.

What they wear, who designed their clothes, what they do and say, whether their behavior is fitting or eyebrow raising, where they go, who they’re accompanied by, etc. becomes fodder for the media, the internet and general gossip.

Take the recent whirlwind royal tour by Prince Harry and his American bride Meghan Markle, who now bears the title of Duchess of Sussex. As the couple exited the plane after touching down in the South Pacific island of Tonga, she, in a striking red dress, revealed something shocking and apparently news worthy. A camera caught a clothing tag dangling from the hem of the duchess’ dress. That little faux pas became one of the leading items on one, if not more, of the national morning TV news shows.

Really?

Apparently Markle’s stylist, her wardrobe master, the person assigned to help her dress or even the duchess herself—missed the tag and she went on her way to the prying eyes of the public and paparazzi with their cameras and telephoto lenses.

I’m sure everyone has been there—stepping out and likely feeling good about our appearance only to find out that something is amiss. It could be an unzipped zipper, an unbuttoned button, toilet paper clinging to a heel, an unintended see-through clothing item, mismatched shoes, something stuck between our teeth, etc.

Once when my children were young and needed constant attention before leaving the house, I went to church with rollers in the back of my hair. As hymns were underway I reflected on my morning bathroom preparations and couldn’t remember taking the curlers out. The dread and embarrassment were unimaginable when I reached back, felt the rollers and made an immediate exit to the restroom.

At some point in life, these less-than-stellar personal moments happen—regardless of who we are, but they certainly aren’t worthy of making the news.

