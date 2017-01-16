“Governors can’t deal with the national debt. They can’t deal with Social Security. We’re at peace with Alabama right now. Education is the primary duty of every governor, though we may have different views on what needs to be done,” former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes.

Since passage of Georgia’s Quality Basic Education Act (QBE) in 1985, 30 years, four governors and 15 general assemblies ago, the state has dedicated as much as 60 percent of its budget toward delivery of a product that often remains middling.

Passage of QBE was largely driven by a desire to equalize public education funding across Georgia. Prior to QBE, each of the state’s 187 school systems received state allocations on the basis of student headcount, without any adjustments for the ability of the local communities to supply required funding or the fiscal conditions of that system. Suburban and urban districts held a distinct advantage over their rural counterparts, particularly as related to access to funding and resources.

Funding soared for public education under QBE and Georgia’s economic expansion decades of the 1980s, ‘90s and early 2000s. But the deep and lasting recession of the latter part of the prior decade brought steep cuts in state funding, and a return of some of those concerns about funding disparities. Even while multiple major metropolitan area school systems contribute collectively dozens of millions in Equalization Grant funding back to the state and out to their less wealthy peers, rural Georgia educators often feel starved and complain of the still incomplete funding of QBE ($166 million shy in the last budget cycle).

During his 2014 re-election campaign, a primary platform plank of Gov. Nathan Deal was a reconfiguration of the QBE funding formula. Deal made clear a desire that his most lasting legacy be in public education and began an ill-fated effort to first serve the starkest needs of students in repeatedly under and non-performing schools and districts. Deal offered a charter school-centric state constitutional amendment to create Opportunity Schools and Districts (OSD).

Deal and OSD supporters failed to effectively make the case that charter schools and charter school boards—containing parents, and even educators from other systems—can operate with more flexibility and freedom from regulations than in existing school system structures, in effect offering more local control than can be found in schools at home now. Opponents, including a surprisingly wide cross section of Republicans, positioned the OSD instead as a state take-over and money grab, rather than bringing help or any additional resources for failing schools.

Deal has since indicated that a Plan B is coming for those nearly 69,000 students still trapped in non-performing classrooms. And noting current discussions in Washington, D.C. and other GOP-controlled state capitals, a likely possibility is a voucher system allowing parents to spend their scholars’ state allocation dollars at the school of their choice within their county or community.

While QBE revenues and spending grew, the HOPE scholarship and Georgia Lottery became the funding golden goose for higher education (and pre-K). Though Deal has replaced the bulk of funding from steep austerity education spending cuts made by Georgia’s first GOP Gov. Sonny Perdue, some of those scars are still healing, and future education spending by the federal government, on special education, Race to the Top and Pell Grants is much less certain during the coming Trump Administration, partnered with a GOP Congress intent on balancing budgets.

Using conservative growth estimates, the governor is forecasting state revenues in the range of $25 billion, and education spending expected to consume $9 billion to10 billion of that.

That may sound like a lot of money, even with 2 million students and 200,000 educators and administrators to pay for. Yet after delivering a 3 percent pay raise to state employees and teachers last year, Deal later learned that many local systems chose not to use those funds in that fashion. At the very least expect any reworked QBE to come with more funding strings and expressly allocated revenue streams and resources…shifting control back to the state, versus typical GOP campaign rhetoric regarding the benefits of local, local, local.

Much like a high school seniors’ ACT or SAT standardized tests, there are mathematics and cognition/comprehension tests here requiring heavy vocabulary skills and fluency with multiple audiences of varied interests. There is no simple percentage funding cut solution like the early salvage of pre-K or even the HOPE Lite scholarship, which the bulk of its recipients receive today.

School systems are the largest employer in several dozen Georgia counties and cities. The math and politics here are much dicier, and a bad result could leave a very damaged legacy. We hope the governor is eating his Wheaties every morning before heading back to school on this one.

Bill Crane also serves as a political analyst and commentator for Channel 2’s Action News, WSB-AM News/Talk 750 and now 95.5 FM, as well as a columnist for The Champion, Champion Free Press and Georgia Trend. Crane is a DeKalb native and business owner, living in Scottdale. You can reach him or comment on a column at bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

