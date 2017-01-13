I am intrigued by words, phrases and slogans and often catch myself paying more attention to the words and phrases one may be using than to the actual message they are attempting to convey.

Those who have read my columns in the past may recall that the often-used phrase “reach out”—unless referring to extending arms and hands to reach for something—is a particular pet peeve of mine and will never appear on the pages of The Champion unless as a quote or referencing the act of extending one’s arms.

Another phrase that has recently come to annoy me is “I feel like” in response to questions that would normally illicit a response such as “I think” or “I believe,” depending on the age of the person responding.

After questioning numerous associates and friends as to how they are most likely to respond to a question asking their opinion, it seems that “I feel like” is more commonly used by those who may be referred to as Millennials or late Generation Xers.

Our social media coordinator Donna Seay, who would be considered by most to be Gen Xer, shared that she believes the younger generations were brought up to be more in touch with their feelings than perhaps those of us in the Baby Boomer generation were; she also said that during her pre-nuptial counseling it was suggested to her and her now-husband that when discussing a potentially contentious subject they should start with “I feel.”

A younger associate shared with me that he believes the younger generations have been taught to be more sensitive to the feelings of others and are therefore less likely to say anything that may be interpreted as combative. He suggested that “I believe” or “I think” can be construed as being a bit harsh.

I believe that many of us in the Baby Boomer generation may be a bit more abrupt in our words and less in tune with our feelings and the feelings of others. We were taught to be more competitive on and off the playing fields and only the best got a trophy.

I was taught at a young age to choose my words wisely and to be straight-forward in their delivery so there is little room for misunderstanding by those with whom I may be speaking.

In 1970s journalism classes at the University of Georgia, we were taught to communicate clearly and concisely. We were taught that less is more and that fewer words are more likely to keep the readers’ or viewers’ attention.

The phrase “I feel like” has bothered me for several years and seems to have become an acceptable substitute to “I think” and “I believe”.

I recall a late-night conversation over drinks with a Millennial while discussing rather heated topics. My friend, in a serious manner, began his statement with “I feel like,” he continued with a well-delivered argument in support of his beliefs.

When my buddy finished his rather lengthy diatribe, I responded with “how does that feel?” he responded with “It feels like you’re being an ass, and I believe you are.”

