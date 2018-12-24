OPINION: Remembering holidays past and creating new memories

For the last several years, my wife has spent Thanksgiving with her family; I would drop by long enough to have a quick meal and visit but then go home and spend most of the day alone.

This year, I was invited to my aunt’s home, and though I’m not usually one for social gatherings, I knew this was something that I wanted and needed, and something that my aunt wanted and needed.

As we sat at a beautifully set table for four in my Aunt Jeanette’s living room to share a wonderfully-prepared Thanksgiving meal, my mind was flooded with memories of holidays past.

There were far fewer settings on the table. There was no loud boisterous behavior. The smells and tastes were different. There were no children running around; they now have been replaced by dogs! The faces were not those that my mind fondly recalls but were faces of restored and new relationships meant to forge new memories.

Until my mother’s death, holidays spent in our family home were loud, chaotic and crowded—at times with more than 40 family and friends of different ages gathered in laughter and frivolity. Up to 10 adults would be seated at my mother’s formal dining table under that shiny brass chandelier, at least one other table would be set in the adjacent formal living room for the children and those who were unable to secure a seat at the dining room table. Others would sit in my mother’s kitchen at the family table.

Those cherished memories are what many of us long for during the holidays but for most those memories can never be replicated. Many of the characters are no longer with us—deaths, divorces and other incidents have a way of permanently changing the settings.

Relationships change over the years, some for the better and some for the worse. However, the holidays return each year and consequently can bring renewed relationships and experiences.

I’ve been close to my Aunt Jeanette for as long as I can remember. I fondly recall the days of my childhood when she without fail referred to me as “Baby Johnny.” But over the years, our lives took different paths. We stayed in touch due to her efforts alone. For years, each Sunday Aunt Net has called each of the nieces and nephews to remind us that she is thinking of us and that she loves us. These phone calls have taken on so much more meaning since the death of my mother.

I can hear voice inflections of my mother in her younger sister, Jeanette. I see and hear similar mannerisms and kindness that are so very meaningful. I feel the unconditional love of a mother.

And, through my renewed relationship with my aunt, a once-thought-of-as-distant uncle has now become like a father to me—the gentle and loving father from Hallmark movies who imparts wisdom and kindness. A man who, like many of us, has experienced more than his share of disappointment and loss in his lifetime but continues to be an inspiration to those who know and love him.

The fourth person seated at that table set for four was merely a familiar name until the beginning of this calendar year. She was my mother’s doctor for many years and had been friends with my aunt for many years but did not realize that her friend Jeanette was the sister of her patient, Edith. My mother often spoke highly of the doctor’s kindness and compassion. When the doctor relocated her practice to a nearby town, my mother continued as a patient and would drive the longer distance to see and be treated by her.

The doctor had retired from practice but still maintained her relationship with Jeanette and when my aunt became very ill at the beginning of this year, she stepped in to help in any way possible. That doctor I had so often heard about is now lovingly known to me as Lindy. Not only is she a friend but has become like a sister to me. She is, and will forever be, family to me.

We can never turn back the hands of time to earlier days but with open minds and open hearts we can continue to make new memories based on new or renewed relationships. These new memories cannot replace the memories of our childhoods, nor should they. They do, however, create new chapters in our lives and become future memories.

I’m thankful to have each of these people in my life and am even more thankful to be a part of their lives.

