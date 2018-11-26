OPINION: Thankful for many reasons

Now that Halloween is behind us, the holiday season is in full swing as many look forward to Thanksgiving, Chanukah and Christmas.

In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, many of us reflect on the things in life that we are grateful for. The one thing that I am most grateful for this year has nothing to do with blessings, friends or family, but has everything to do with our political situation.

I’m so thankful to not have to be exposed to the bitter, distasteful and deceptive political advertising that has dominated our local airways on radio and television. If I never see another image of either Brian Kemp or Stacey Abrams, I’ll be forever grateful, but we know that is not likely.

We will most certainly hear and see images and news accounts of Kemp as he takes the role of the next governor of Georgia and of Abrams a she files a federal lawsuit questioning the validity of Georgia’s election processes. Perhaps, these will be expertly crafted, softer personas designed for greater cross-party appeal.

And truthfully, we will see, hear and read both names for the next several years as supporters and detractors pontificate on why their candidate won or lost, who cheated whom, who was suppressed, who was entitled and all the other ensuing conversations in support of, or as objections to, the winning candidate.

Each election cycle, I naively imagine that the name calling, exaggerated accusations, distortion of facts and divisive rhetoric will not be so prevalent during the next election cycle; but alas, I’m convinced that this behavior is now acceptable in the world of politics and apparently is acceptable by the many who seem to appreciate the ugliness.

It is difficult for me to understand what motivates any logical, mature adult to believe the messages paid for by special interest groups and to a certain degree, the actual candidates’ campaigns. It is more difficult to understand why normally stable individuals will actually share these ugly messages and not question the validity of the often-absurd claims.

Do people really believe the opposing candidate can be as mean-spirited and inconsiderate as some of the messages portray them to be? Do people really believe that their candidate of choice can be as compassionate and caring as they are often portrayed to be?

Do voters support their candidate of choice unconditionally and believe that the person is infallible and believe and agree with everything the candidate says or does? If so, these very people may be part of the huge divide of our country. In reality, no candidate is perfect, and most candidates will say or do almost anything to garner voter and financial support.

I’m thankful that it’s over for a while and we can get back to discussing topics such as cute or ugly babies, funny dogs and cats, and what one ate for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

