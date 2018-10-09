OPINION: Visual pollution is out of control

I realize that my opinion is likely not shared by most, but there may possibly be more folks like me who think we are reaching a saturation point with too much public art and distractions in many of our towns and cities.

Many cities and towns have become far too visually cluttered as a result of decision-makers pushing and supporting local art and artists. I certainly support and appreciate artistic contributions and efforts to make an area more visually appealing, but some cities have reached the point of looking like they are attempting to emulate the look of Mr. T’s gold chains of the ’80s.

While it is admirable to promote the arts and showcase local talent, too much of anything can have the opposite effect of what is intended.

Take Decatur as an example. Decatur has long been considered by many to be the quintessential small town of the South. It has received accolades by many for its walkability, locally owned and operated retail stores and galleries, variety of restaurants, music scene and an overall progressive reputation.

However, cities similar to and including Decatur, are quickly approaching the point of what I consider to be visual pollution. The adage “you can’t see the forest for the trees” comes to mind.

Visual pollution to me is a proliferation of images plastered on walls, utility boxes, sidewalks and crosswalks. This pollution also includes the numerous banners that some cities like to attach to light posts, free-standing banners and flags displayed by private entities and the almost unlimited posters displayed in storefronts.

Brightly painted crosswalks, without debate, do grab the attention of drivers, which I assume is the intent. However, if drivers are looking at the artwork on the road, they may not notice the pedestrian standing along the street attempting to use the crosswalk and injuries could occur.

Not only do these visuals detract from the peaceful ambience often revered in small towns, they also add to the visual clutter and make it more difficult to appreciate the subtle pleasures of architecture and landscapes.

Most towns have at least a couple of historically significant structures that are themselves works of art. Unfortunately, however, these structures may not be noticed or fully appreciated when they are surrounded by art that has no significance and little purpose.

Street corners that feature utility boxes with brightly colored images that some may think are pleasing to the eye are seen by others as cluttered distracting messes. Think of a typical teenager’s room with walls covered with pop culture posters. It can be nerve wracking for some due to too much visual stimulation.

When cities and towns invite artists to display their works, it would be difficult to attempt to impose a theme or limit the artists’ choices of colors, textures and mediums. But when there are few or no limitations in place, and artist are allowed carte-blanche freedom, the result can be far from appealing.

Adding to the visual clutter of many small towns, the next few months will see cities and towns decorating for fall festivals and winter holidays. Bright lights and artificial wreaths will be attached to street light poles, trees along sidewalks and in common areas also may be decorated with lights, colorful ornaments, garland and other decorations.

It is often suggested, particularly for women getting ready for a big event, that they remove the last accessory they put on. Perhaps cities and towns could learn a few lessons from this and realize it is possible to have too much of anything.

I’ve always subscribed to the thought of less is more.

