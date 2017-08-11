Brookhaven is completing its first drainage improvement project on Osborne Road.

City officials said the project slightly behind schedule due to weather and other circumstances.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding from all of the residents in this area as we finish off these improvements and improve the drainage conditions in the area,” Brookhaven Public Works Director Hari Karikaran said.

The project, which began June 12, included the installation of 1,220 linear feet of 30” and 24” reinforced concrete pipe, 1,200 linear feet of curbs and gutter, several inlets and associated paving. The original completion date for road paving on both sides of Osborne Road was Aug. 11, but the date has been pushed back to Aug. 15.

While repairs and paving are completed, northbound traffic on Osborne Road from Peachtree Road is routed to Hermance Drive and Windsor Parkway during active construction, between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the city. Southbound lanes will remain open.

The city recommends that motorists avoid Osborne Road if possible and seek alternate routes.

117 total views, 27 views today