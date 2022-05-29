Our lengthy four-step election process

We’ve just completed step one in Georgia’s seven month, four-step election process. Throughout Georgia, Primary elections were held May 24 to narrow down the field of candidates running for a particular position or seat. Primary Elections are open to all voters regardless of their political party affiliation

Once that first step has eliminated many potential candidates and narrowed the field, the gloves often come off and the campaigns begin to take punch shots against their opponents with all sorts of accusations and claims as they jockey for position and increased name recognition in preparation for the June 21 Primary Election runoffs to determine the Democratic or Republican candidates who will face each other in November.

After the Primary runoffs are held, and most favored candidates have been identified, there will be almost six months until the General Election which is scheduled for November 8. The six months between the Primary runoffs and the General Election will likely be a painful period for any Georgian who enjoys watching television without being bombarded with political messages.

Our General Election allows voters to choose between the leading Democratic and Republican candidates for each race and can determine the winner of different contests if one candidate garners a majority of the votes and is declared the winner. Voters are not required to choose a ballot based upon political party in General Elections. Every voter should receive a ballot with all candidates who are up for election in November. On that ballot, for each office (president, district attorney, mayor, etc.) the voter will see a list of any Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, Green party, or any other political party candidates who have qualified for that race.

If results of the General Election are too close to determine a final winner in any race, a General Election runoff will be held December 6 to determine winners in all affected races.

Another way to look at our election process is to consider that with each of the four regularly scheduled election events come opportunities for candidates and their staffs who did not fare as well as they had hoped to plant seeds of doubt regarding the integrity and validity of elections in Georgia.

Let’s hope that our state will not once again be accused of conducting fraudulent elections and be at the forefront of national and international news coverage. That card has already been played too many times in the past few years. We need an election free of doubt and free of even the possibility of any sort of tampering or fraud.

66 total views, 66 views today