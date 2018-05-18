Paideia boys, Marist girls win soccer state titles

The Marist Lady War Eagles soccer team ended a three-year championship game losing streak to St. Pius X.

Marist defeated St. Pius 2-1 in the Class AAAA girls’ championship game May 12 at Mercer University in Macon. This was the fourth championship matchup between the two teams and St. Pius won the last three meetings. This is Marist’s first championship since 2014 and eighth in program history.

The Lady War Eagles had to come back from a first half deficit. St. Pius’ Emory Wegener gave the Lady Golden Lions a 1-0 lead at the 33:36 mark in the first half. Marist’s Liz Geeslin tied the game at 1-1 with a goal at the 37:53 mark and Caroline Ross sealed the state title with a goal at the 7:24 mark.

Paideia won its fourth boys’ Class A state title in six seasons after a 2-0 win over Atlanta International May 12 at Mercer University in Macon. Lorenzo Socchi gave Paideia a 1-0 lead in the first half at the 15:34 mark. Jack Reilly extended the lead to 2-0 in the second half at the 10:53 mark.

