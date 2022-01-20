Pandemic brings changes for nonprofit serving sexual assault survivors

Although a nearly two-year pandemic has meant people leaving their homes less often, it has not meant a reduced need for services to survivors of sexual violence, explained Phyllis Miller, executive director of Day League, formerly DeKalb Rape Crisis Center. A Decatur-based nonprofit, Day League provides services to survivors of sexual assault and education toward the prevention of sexual assault.

“Being at home and perhaps in the place where the sexual violence occurred—possibly with the perpetrator—can trigger an emotional response to past violence. Most sexual assaults are not committed by strangers; they are committed by people who know the person they are attacking—sometimes a member of their own household,” Miller explained.

Providing counseling designed to heal the emotional trauma experienced by a victim of sexual assault is part of Day League’s program, along with helping victims through the investigation and court stages of the resolution of these crimes and educating the public on sexual assault crimes and their prevention. “We exist to assist victims of sexual assault and the community in coping with these crimes and to help medical personnel in the delivery of health care needed as a result of these crimes,” Miller said.

The organization now called Day League was founded in the 1980s, primarily by the Junior League of DeKalb County. The need for such an organization was spotlighted when a task force appointed by the Decatur Cooperative found that Grady Hospital in downtown Atlanta was seeing more than 1,200 sexual assault survivors each year, 20 percent of whom were DeKalb County residents.

The downtown Decatur office that houses Day Leagues’ administrative functions and where counseling sessions were held prior to the onset the international health crisis is now largely empty with usually no more than one staff person at a time there. “While some activities such as going to schools to provide education outreach have had to be reduced or suspended, there has been no reduction in the number of clients we’re serving and some activities have gone up,” Miller said, citing as an example the jump in crisis line calls from 330 in 2019 to 1,013 in 2020.

“The pandemic has presented special problems,” Miller acknowledged. “Counseling sessions have gone from in-person to a virtual, online format. While we have been able to solve the issue of some clients not having the necessary equipment, some have difficulty finding the privacy they need to participate. Not all clients have shared their situation with those they live with.”

Miller said Day League is sensitive to the need to protect the privacy of clients, explaining the absence of outside signage that indicates who they are. “The client may be dropped off by a friend of relative who doesn’t know they are receiving counseling for sexual trauma. The words ‘rape crisis’ might reveal information the client was not ready to share.”

The positive side of having to do more counseling online is that it is helpful to some clients, Miller noted. “They don’t have to get out and drive to a session; they just go on their computers. Most of our clients are younger than 40 and accustomed to communicating this way.”

She added that the therapist can still see the client on, for example, a Zoom call. “This is important because sometimes the therapist needs to see facial expressions and body language that provide additional information about what the client is feeling.”

Miller said that often when people hear of sexual violence, they think only in terms of violence perpetrated against women by men. “This isn’t the case, many of our clients are men who have been victims of sexual assault.”

The name change is part of sensitivity to client’s feelings, she continued. “We realized that the name Rape Crisis Center was uncomfortable for some clients. The board considered a number of possibilities before deciding on Day League. The word ‘day’ comes from that fact that night is an especially fearful time for survivors of sexual assault. Day suggests relative safety. ‘League’ is a nod to the role the Junior League played in founding the organization,” Miller said.

