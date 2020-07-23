Pandemic politics places public in peril

The American public is being tested in ways we never imagined as we face a global health pandemic that happens to coincide with our election cycle in which we will choose our next president and a large number of candidates for positions in state and national government.

It is abundantly clear that many decisions that could ultimately affect the health and long-term well-being of our nation are being made for political purposes rather than for the best interest of our nation.

Our president is pushing hard for schools to reopen nationwide in a matter of weeks while more than half of the states of our nation are experiencing record-shattering rates of COVID-19 infection.

It is difficult to imagine the mental agony that teachers, school administrators and parents of school-age children must be experiencing as they are forced to decide whether to send children back to brick and mortar school buildings or continue with digital learning in the home.

Though it is not legal, our president also has threatened to withhold funding from school districts that do not reopen the doors of their schools to allow for in-person instruction. Though it is not likely that funding will actually be curtailed, the threat of losing even a small percentage of funding can have detrimental effects on school districts’ budgets.

According to the Center on Budget and Priority Priorities, on average, 48 percent of school financial support is provided by state funds, 45 percent from local funds and approximately 8 percent from federal funding.

DeKalbschoolsga.org reported July 13 that the state budget passed June 26 represents a 10 percent—or $54.2 million—reduction to the budget of DeKalb County School District.

In addition to the concerns of educating our youth, we are all faced with conflicting messages from state and local officials regarding the wearing of masks when in public settings. Again, though technically not legal, many local officials have passed ordinances requiring the use of masks in public, but Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order overriding mask mandates statewide.

It is my belief that decisions such as school funding and mandates requiring masks in public are being made more for political positioning rather than the well-being of our nation.

The health and future of our nation are far too important to allow partisan politics to influence decisions that could potentially impact our country for generations to come.

