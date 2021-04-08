Partnership efforts should produce improvements to Smoke Rise intersection

Tucker officials will break ground on road improvements April 13 that are intended to make travel safer to and from the new Smoke Elementary School.

A partnership between city of Tucker, Tucker Summit Community Improvement District (TSCID), DeKalb County School District, DeKalb County and the Georgia Department of Transportation will fund the addition of a new traffic signal at Flintstone Drive and Hugh Howell Road and create marked turn lanes and pedestrian crossings at the intersection.

TSCID officials said the almost $1 million intersection improvement project will have a return of more than $50 million in increased property value and will spur new development along the gateway corridor connecting DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

Construction of the Flintstone Drive and Hugh Howell Road intersection is slated for completion by the beginning of the 2021 fall school year, according to a release.

“It takes a serious commitment to doing the right thing to bring this many agencies and governments together on a project, but when you do, the possibilities are limitless,” stated Tucker Mayor Frank Auman.

TSCID officials said the intersection improvements will also create a new access to Hugh Howell Marketplace at Mountain Industrial Blvd for properties adjoined to the marketplace. Officials stated the marketplace is scheduled to open in 2021.

“The best thing we can do right now is to invest in our future,” said TSCID President Emory Morsberger. “And our future is not only dependent on the success of our district’s businesses, but also on its improved infrastructure that will provide safety for our students, parents, educators and the community at large.”

116 total views, 48 views today