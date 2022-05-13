Performing arts academy celebrates one-year mark

In the middle of a global pandemic, as performing stages around the world were dark, Dunwoody’s Stage Door Players took steps toward training a new generation for the footlights with the creation of Stage Door Performing Arts Academy (SDPAA). “The Stage Door Players’ board of directors decided it was time to expand beyond the theatrical productions that it is known for in the community. They wanted us to get into education. That’s how the idea for an academy came about,” recalled Justin Ball, the academy’s executive director.

A nonprofit classical repertory theater, Stage Door Theatre has for more than 47 years offered the Dunwoody community—and the larger metro Atlanta area—what it describes on its website as “artistic excellence, achievement, and advancement in areas such as theatrical preservation, musical and play productions, and education.” Each season, the theater strives “to bring the most challenging, engaging, compelling and entertaining performances and productions … with some of the most talented artists in the industry,” according to the website.

In June 2021, Stage Door Players Theatre opened the doors to its Performing Arts Academy, seeking to educate and inspire children and young adults ages 3 through 18 in the performing arts. “We brought on Grace VandeWaa, who was already well established in arts education, as our education director,” Ball said. “With her help, we pulled together a team of theater professionals and educators in every facet of theater, including acting, musical theater, dance, costuming, set design, and performance opportunities.”

Even with challenges presented by the pandemic, the new arts education program was an immediate hit, according to VandeWaa. During its first year, Stage Door Performing Arts Academy taught more than 60 students. In addition to classes, SDPAA staged performances of its inaugural show, High School Musical Jr., and presented the musical The Addams Family to sold-out audiences.

SDPAA opened initially to both virtual and in-person students, and both options are still available. VandeWaa said she anticipates more in-person students now that pandemic protocols are easing. “It will be great to meet in person some of the young people who have worked with us online. We’re also excited to have so many new faces and to encourage their artistic and personal expression through theater,” she said.

As the academy enters its second year, it prepares for summer camps for which enrollment already has exceeded 130. The academy is preparing for the enrollment boost by adding a teaching staff of theater professionals who, according to the academy, “offer a fun and practical curriculum to Dunwoody families.” SDPAA also is partnering with the Spruill Arts Center for some of its summer activities.

VandeWaa said young people who may have had no previous stage experience are finding their natural talents at SDPAA. “We sing, we dance, we act. Young people—even preschoolers—learn to use their voices and their bodies to tell stories,” she noted.

“Our goal is to ensure that fun and quality are part of the SDPAA experience—that they are never separate,” Ball said. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to instill vital life skills through the arts.”

The academy, like its parent theater, is receiving support beyond ticket sales, according to SDPAA Development Director Joey Davila, who said The Dunwoody Woman’s Club, which was instrumental in the founding of Stage Door Players in 1974, again stepped in to support Dunwoody’s theater community. In addition to funding and support, Sharon Clark and the other members of the Dunwoody Women’s Club have organized multiple full and partial scholarships for classes and camps, he said.

“Scholarships are an integral part of what we’re doing,” Davila explained. “We don’t want to see any student turned away because of a lack of resources.” Former and current students of SDPAA are returning as teaching assistants, “which reinforces Stage Door’s ties to the Dunwoody community,” he said.

“We see a lot of film and television coming to Georgia, but there always will be a place for live, in-person theater,” Davila observed.

Tickets are currently on sale for SDPAA’s upcoming production Into the Woods Jr. with performances scheduled for May 13 through 15. For tickets or more information, visit Stagedoortheatrega.org.

