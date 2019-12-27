Photos sought of Vietnam War soldier located in Decatur

Before Albert Dewell White headed to the airport in 1968 ahead of his assignment in the Vietnam War, he said his goodbyes to his family in tears inside their home on Edgewood Avenue.

“He cried the morning he was leaving. He was about to head to the airport to head to California,” recalled his sister Emily White, 80, as she sorted through old photos in her Decatur home.

Albert was drafted in the Army for approximately six months when he was killed in action at the age of 20.

“The military came to the house and told us. It was the middle of the night,” Emily said.

The young soldier’s remains were flown back to the States and buried in Sand Hill, Ga., after a memorial service.

Albert’s photo was one of more than 300 photos that were still being hunted for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s Wall of Faces project. The Wall of Faces is a collection of photos uploaded to an online database used to remember the more than 58,000 Americans killed in action or missing in action during the Vietnam War as inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

California native Janna Hoehn has volunteered to collect photos for the project since 2011. She was able to track down Albert’s remaining family members after more than a year of searching. His family’s home of record in 1968 was in Fulton County. She learned that Albert’s remaining siblings still live in the metro Atlanta area and was able to get in touch with Albert’s older brother Charles White, who lives in DeKalb County. Charles put Hoehn in touch with Emily who held on to all the photos over the years at her home in Decatur.

“I was thrilled to get a hold of her,” said Hoehn. “I had been working on Georgia for a little over a year now.”

The White family is sharing copies of photos of Albert for the Wall of Faces project. Hoehn said photos of 16 Georgia Vietnam War Americans, 327 nationwide, are now needed to complete the project.

The project has obtained photos of all 67 DeKalb County natives who died in the war.

Hoehn said several volunteers nationwide, including some Vietnam veterans and their families, are working to locate the remaining 327 photos—a hobby she said is often an emotional process.

“Sometimes the veterans are scared to make phone calls because sometimes people cry. Sometimes it’s such a shock for someone to hear their loved one’s names after this many years being gone,” said Hoehn. “The families are so grateful that there’s someone out there that wants to remember their loved one. I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

The online project memorial can be viewed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website at www.vvmf.org/thewall.

