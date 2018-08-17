Players to watch this season

DeKalb County produces talented football players every year and this year is no different.

DeKalb’s 2018 football season will feature several five-star, four-star and three-star recruits who football fans should watch. Cedar Grove wide receiver Jadon Haselwood tops the list this year.

Haselwood is the No. 1-ranked wide receiver in the nation and one of the top three players in the state. The Georgia-commit and five-star recruit finished the 2017 season with 45 catches for 792 yards. He led the county in touchdown catches last season with 17. He is expected to put up big numbers and lead the Cedar Grove offense.

Another Cedar Grove Saint fans should check out is defensive tackle Rashad Cheney. The four-star recruit is committed to Alabama. He is the 25th best player in the state, according to ESPN’s rankings. Last season, Cheney accumulated 55 total tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Tucker defensive end and Florida State commit Derrick McLendon has the potential to be the best edge rusher in the county this season. Last season, the four-star recruit had 38 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss and 1 sack.

McLendon said he worked on improving his hand technique and gaining strength this offseason.

“I had shoulder surgery in ninth grade and it kind of limited my use in the weight room, but I’ve gotten stronger and faster,” he said. “I want to play at a college tempo this year, so I’ll be ready when I go to Florida State. Me playing at a college tempo is very important to me.”

Marist safety Kyle Hamilton is a player who could shine this season. The three-star recruit and Notre Dame commit had four interceptions last season, as well as 30 total tackles. He will also play wide receiver and punt/kick returner this season.

Stephenson has two players who could be big playmakers this season—linebacker Tra Wilkins and wide receiver Deshon Stoudermire. Wilkins, a three-star recruit, is committed to Kentucky. Last season, Wilkins led the Lithonia team in tackles (68), had 6 tackles for a loss, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries.

Stoudermire, a three-star recruit committed to West Virginia, led the team in receiving yards (347) and touchdowns (4).

Southwest DeKalb safety Jamel Starks is hoping to have a big year. He finished last season second on the team in tackles (70) and intercepted 3 passes. The three-star recruit is uncommitted, but is considering several schools—Appalachian State, Maryland, Nebraska, West Virginia and North Carolina State.

During the offseason, Starks said he spent more time preparing for the season than recruiting.

“[The offseason] has been pretty good,” he said. “I’ve been working out with my team and really focusing on my team. I haven’t really taken any visits. I have been focused on the team, the season and my goals.”

