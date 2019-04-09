Police investigate apartment and police crash death

Dunwoody Police Department is investigating an April 8 homicide that occurred inside a Dunwoody apartment complex parking deck.

Officers received numerous calls from residents reporting screaming and shots fired in the area of Arrive Apartments, 2000 Asbury Square, around 5:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 45-year-old apartment resident James Curtis Jones in the apartment complex’s parking deck with several gunshot wounds to the chest. Officers and paramedics attempted to resuscitate onsite but the man died from his injuries.

Dunwoody Police Department and the DeKalb County Police Department went to locate 42-year-old suspect Roy McClendon-Thompson’s home in Ellenwood. The suspect fled from officers in a vehicle and officers pursued the suspect into Clayton County, where the suspect hit a dump truck and died from his injuries, according to Dunwoody Police.

The suspect and victim knew each other.

The crash happened at the intersection of Anvil Block Road and Bouldercrest on April 8 around noon, according to Clayton County Police.

Dunwoody police are investigating the events that led to the fatal shooting; The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the Clayton County crash.

