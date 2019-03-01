Police investigating cause of death of burned body

DeKalb County police are trying to figure out how the burned body of a deceased man ended up in a sports complex.

Police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer said detectives are investigating the cause of death of a burned male found beside a dumpster at Southeast Athletic Complex Park in Lithonia. Spencer said the body of the 58-year-old man was discovered by maintenance workers at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 28.

“Investigators are still working to determine the manner of death,” Spencer said.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim until the next of kin is notified.

