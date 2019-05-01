Police issue arrest warrant for pellet gun attack suspect

After a pellet gun shooting at Wynbrooke Elementary School on April 25 in Stone Mountain, DeKalb County School District (DCSD) Police have issued a warrant for the suspect’s arrest April 30.

Nine students were hit with a pellet or BB gun when someone in a wooded area started shooting at the playground. The students, who had non-life-threatening injuries, were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital to be treated or picked up by their parents, according to DeKalb County School District (DCSD) officials. The student’s discharge process started April 25.

According to an April 25 DCSD statement, there was no threat of the suspect getting into the school building.

DCSD Police identified a suspect April 26. After police secured a search warrant, the suspect’s residence was searched and a pellet gun was retrieved, according to DCSD. DCSD has not released the suspect’s identity.

According to a DCSD Police Department press release, the department has secured an arrest warrant for a juvenile suspect April 30. The suspect faces nine counts of aggravated assault.

