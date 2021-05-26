Police: Violations found at Doraville strip club amid city lawsuit

Continuing in a years-long battle of reported violations at Oasis Goodtime Emporium, Doraville Police Department said a May 25 execution of a search warrant at the adult entertainment business found illegal alcohol sales being conducted on the premises.

Doraville’s code prohibits the sale of alcohol without a license and prohibits alcohol at sexually oriented businesses. According to a city news release, the search, conducted exclusively in the main room of the establishment, revealed dozens of bottles of alcohol across two bars; alcoholic beverages were also being served to patrons in violation of the city’s ordinances, which were upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court—against Oasis’s challenges—in June 2015, the release stated.

“Since coming within the city limits of Doraville eight years ago, Oasis Goodtime Emporium has been in violation of city laws on every occasion that our officers have visited the establishment,” stated Doraville Police Chief Chuck Atkinson. “Time and again, Oasis has flagrantly violated our laws and multiple court rulings. We trust that this new evidence offers enough proof that Oasis has no basis to continue operating in disregard of the city’s court-tested laws.”

According to the press release, in March 2016, DeKalb County Superior Court issued an interim injunction prohibiting Oasis from selling alcoholic beverages without a Doraville alcohol license, and from serving alcoholic beverages in a sexually oriented business. The Georgia Supreme Court upheld that injunction in 2017. In March 2018, the DeKalb County Superior Court found Oasis in contempt of the injunction, ordered Oasis to pay a criminal contempt fine of $25,000, and imposed a civil contempt fine of $10,000 for each future violation of the injunction. The city press release further explains that the Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed this contempt order in February 2019. In December 2019, DeKalb County Superior Court made its injunction against Oasis permanent, and the Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed the permanent injunction against Oasis in October 2020.

“These is no basis for the continued illegal operation of Oasis in Doraville,” stated City Manager Chris Eldridge. “We have documented countless examples of Oasis breaking our city’s laws, which is why the courts have repeatedly sided with the city since 2013. This property has become a nuisance to the city and the surrounding community, which includes multiple residential homes and an elementary school just a quarter of a mile down the road. Oasis has made the decision to operate illegally on a daily basis for years and it is time for Oasis to cease its illegal operation.”

Oasis’s most recent lawsuit filed in February 2020 against the city of Doraville seeks damages as well as injunctive and declaratory relief arising from city’s scheme of “using its municipal apparatus in furtherance of impermissible profit motives.”

The lawsuit alleges that the city derives “greatly disproportionate sums from alleged violations of municipal ordinances” and “attacks” the business to increase the city’s revenues from fines.

According to court documents, Oasis claims the city uses repeated citations and the “threat of financial ruin as well as time in order to get rid of Oasis and make way for a different business that defendant hopes will provide greater financial benefit to the city.”

While a 2017 study conducted by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights did find that Doraville was among the top 10 cities in the country with the highest ticket and fines revenues as a percentage of its budget, a 2018 lawsuit filed by several Doraville residents and passersby was dismissed in Dec. 2020 with a federal judge stating: “Absent other evidence that the city’s need for revenue somehow infects its officers’ policing, the court is unwilling to conclude that the city’s budgetary practice renders the entirety of its law enforcement operation unconstitutional.”

Oasis representatives say their case provides more evidence than what was included in the 2018 cases.

Oasis’s case against City of Doraville is still ongoing in the United States Northern District of Georgia Atlanta Division.

