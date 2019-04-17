Pollen piling up…again

On April 11 in 2018, the pollen count hit 5,098 particles per cubic meter of air, which was the highest pollen count in the metro area since April 4, 2014. The following day, the count reached 5,354. This year the pollen count continues to break records and affect allergy sufferers everywhere.

On April 13 this year, the pollen count was 6,575—the fifth highest pollen count on record in the metro area since Atlanta Allergy and Asthma began tracking.

Dr. Howard Silk of Atlanta Allergy and Asthma said he’s noticed more and more patients during spring.

“Typically, the spring is a busy time for our practice, but this spring has been particularly busy,” Silk said.

A pollen count of more than 1,500 is considered extremely high, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma. Pollen counts have surpassed the “extremely high” threshold seven times in April as of April 16.

“Serious allergies can lead to sinus infections and have an effect on people’s quality of life,” Silk said. “In some cases, it’s so severe people can’t do their jobs.”

DeKalb County Board of Health Director Dr. Sandra Elizabeth Ford said DeKalb residents should take preventive measures to combat the pollen if necessary.

Pollen can cause coughing, sneezing, itchy eyes and a runny nose. Pollen could also negatively affect individuals suffering with respiratory related issues such as asthma.

“If you are already predisposed to having respiratory issues, a pollen allergy can definitely send you over the edge,” Ford said. “If you feel like you’re having a hard time catching your breath, that may be an early warning sign.”

Pollen can also cause hay fever—an allergic condition with cold-like symptoms. According to asthma.com, hay fever can trigger a potentially life-threatening asthma attack.

“I know how I am when the pollen count goes up,” said Ford, who said she suffers from seasonal allergies. “I just wish employers and teachers were more sensitive to people suffering from the effects of pollen.”

Ford suggested those with pollen allergies take medication to lessen the symptoms they are experiencing and to take medication often.

“I think people are so afraid to take medication and instead will sit and suffer in silence. I think people need to understand [a pollen allergy] is not episodic. You have to have a steady dose and you have to take [the medication] every day,” Ford said. “It has to be consistent.”

Asthma.com suggests keeping doors and windows closed when indoors if the pollen count is high; change clothing and have a shower after being outside, avoid grass if allergic to grass pollen and avoid drinking alcohol as alcohol can increase sensitivity to pollen.

100 total views, 56 views today