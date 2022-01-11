Preserve’s 50th anniversary a time to restart programs and address challenges

Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve is turning 50 this year and officials of what has long been considered one of DeKalb County’s natural gems are thrilled with the opportunities the milestone presents.

The preserve is relaunching programs and events in 2022 that have been on hiatus since 2019 after ceasing activities due to the pandemic.

Guided hikes, educational talks and community events resumed at the preserve on Jan. 2.

“Participants will have the chance to learn and explore a vibrant history, breathtaking beauty, intriguing cultural changes and much more,” states a news release. “There are a host of new and exciting offerings that will appeal to first time and repeat visitors to enjoy,” said Park Naturalist Zana Pouncey, who led the first hike of the year.

While the preserve, located at 3787 Klondike Road in Stonecrest, did not close, programs were suspended, and staff worked from home. Still, the preserve experienced a boom in visitors seeking outdoor places for physical activity and relaxation.

The 2,500-acre nature preserve features Arabia Mountain, Arabia Lake, wetlands, rock outcrops, forests, and fields. It’s connected to the PATH system’s 300 miles of trails throughout Georgia which is popular among cyclists, hikers, and walkers.

Preserve Manager Robby Astrove said for a long time the preserve was a “hidden” gem, and he and officials worked hard to advertise and promote the venue to attract visitors. However, with publicity, rankings, and recognition as a top outdoor venue, it has become a popular attraction. When the pandemic hit and people sought outdoor places for recreation and solace, visitors flocked to Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve and created several problems related to traffic, pets and visitors not being knowledgeable about how to be good stewards of the property, he said.

“During the pandemic attendance increased three- to four-fold,” said Astrove.

Arabia Mountain was not alone in this phenomenon, according to Astrove, parks throughout the country have experienced overwhelming crowds and subsequent overuse.

Going forward, Astrove hopes the preserve’s 50th anniversary will be a time to educate visitors about being responsible users of the property and not creating more problems by leaving trash, not cleaning up behind pets, trampling on rare and delicate vegetation and parking in dangerous locations along the main road. Hiking ethics needs to be taught by park staff, he said, adding that engaging school, community and church groups will be the focus.

Astrove said he and the other members of four-person staff are ironing out details of special programs that will be introduced as part of the anniversary such as a speaker series and storyteller events.

Astrove, who has worked at Arabia Mountain for 10 years, said he enjoys his time being a steward of the preserve.

“I am very proud where this place has gone since I have been here,” he said.

He adds that Arabia Mountain is a valued resource and will continue to benefit the county and its visitors for years to come with proper foresight and planning. Lessons learned from what has happened due to the pandemic should be heeded, he said.

The Nature Preserve has released the schedule for January and February events; a full list can be viewed at https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks/davidson-arabia-mountain-nature-preserve-1.

