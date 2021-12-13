Professional eater shows her skills in Dunwoody

Those who find themselves uncomfortably stuffed following a holiday meal may be astonished by professional eaters who regularly in one sitting put away two to three times the food in a typical American holiday meal—particularly if the eater is a slender woman.

Raina Haung, whom online site Grepless ranks number 7 among the top 10 competitive eaters on YouTube, said that approximately every other day she participates in food challenges in which she polishes off five or more pounds of food within an hour. She is slim.

Haung recently demonstrated her skills in a Dunwoody baked goods shop where she took on an item Cinnaholic called the Monster Stack, which has a base of eight large cinnamon rolls, topped with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting, topped by a layer of chocolate sauce. On each cinnamon roll is a scoop of cookie dough; approximately a pound of chocolate chips is sprinkled atop the culinary creation. It weighs five to six pounds and totals approximately 9,888 calories.

“This isn’t a regular menu item, though we make custom cakes with a wide variety of toppings available. If a customer wants this particular creation, we certainly could do it. Cinnaholic was asked to create an item just for a food challenge and this is what we came up with,” explained Heather Stennis, Cinnaholic’s vice president of marketing.

A Los Angeles resident, Haung travels the country making YouTube videos of herself attempting to finish the huge food creations offered by various restaurants. During her first competitive challenge, she ate a four-pound burrito in six minutes. In other challenges, she has taken on a meter long pizza, 100 tacos, five pounds of curried chicken and 10 pounds of seafood. She once gobbled down a five-patty, three-pound hamburger in 10 minutes. She has won such challenges as the “pork pile”—an entire pan of cornbread with three pounds of pulled pork, a pound of barbecue sauce and two pints of coleslaw—in 45 minutes.

According to her website, Haung has eaten a 50-inch by 50-inch hamburger in one sitting and the entire menu of Panda Express.

“I just focus on what I’m doing,” she said. “It’s just mind over matter.”

The 27-year-old said she plans to continue participating in food challenges until her metabolism catches up with her and she’s no longer able to eat large quantities of food without gaining weight. Asked about regular meals, Haung said, “I don’t eat outside the challenges.”

Haung reports on her website that she got started as a professional eater when she was eating with co-workers who noticed that her “natural” meal was much larger than most people would eat. “They told me to go try out a food challenge…I had never heard of it before, and I did some research. After a couple of fails, I did really well…everything grew quickly from there,” she reported.

Some challenges involve completing the food offering within a time limit and in others she is either competing directly with other eaters or trying to beat an established record. “It’s about entertainment,” Haung said of her odd occupation. “I love entertaining you guys,” she told her YouTube audience.

On the website she noted, “I love going out meeting new people and visiting places I’ve never thought about seeing before…. It’s been an amazing journey.”

She explained at the start of her Dunwoody appearance that she would not be trying to beat the current record for the Monster Stack, 33 minutes and 20 seconds. “I’m just going to do what I can. It’ll be a fun ride however it comes out,” said Haung, donning gloves to take on the cake without eating utensils.

To help keep the massive dessert flowing down her throat, Haung took sips of almond milk, hot water, and coffee. Although she pronounced the cinnamon rolls “really good,” after little more than half an hour Haung called it quits with two whole cinnamon rolls and part of another, along with most of the cookie dough still uneaten. “It wasn’t the quantity of food,” she explained. “It was the sugar. All that sugar was giving me a headache.”

The professional eater said she prefers what she calls “regular food” to sugary concoctions. “I think pancakes are my least favorite challenge. I would rather not have something super sweet.” Haung, who is of Chinese heritage, said Asian food is her favorite. “It’s what I grew up with so it’s comfort food to me. I love noodles,” she said.

