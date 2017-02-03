Six exclusive programs are available to DeKalb County students thanks to U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson’s involvement in the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).

On Jan. 24, Johnson’s office announced the deadline for four scholarships, an internship program and a study abroad program in the Far East.

The scholarships include the CBC Spouses Heineken USA Performing Arts Scholarship; the CBC Spouses Visual Arts Scholarship; the CBC Spouses Education Scholarship; as well as the CBC Louis Stokes Health Scholars Program.

The CBC Spouses Heineken USA Performing Arts Scholarship awards 10 students $3,000 each. It was established in 2000 to honor Curtis Mayfield and financially aid students pursuing a career in performing arts.

The CBC Spouses Visual Arts Scholarship awards 10 students $3,000 each. This scholarship is given to students pursuing a career in all visual arts.

The deadline for both scholarships is April 21. Black students with at least a 2.5 GPA, pursuing appropriate majors, exhibit leadership and community service are encouraged to apply.

According to the CBC Foundation’s website, the application consists of a 500- to 1,000-word personal statement, two letters of recommendation, a digital copy of the student’s school record, a photograph, five pieces of artwork or a two minute recording sample, and a resume detailing his or her high school career.

The CBC Spouses Education Scholarship awards multiple students with amounts between $500 and $8,700. The scholarship, established in 1988, awards “academically talented and highly motivated students” pursuing full-time enrollment in higher education.

The deadline for the Education Scholarship is May 19. No further instructions are available.

The CBC Foundation’s summer Congressional Internship Program gives undergraduate students interested in the legislative process the opportunity to work in CBC offices, attend events and participate in leadership development projects, complete with housing and a stipend.

The program is open to 26 sophomore-or-higher students and has a deadline of March 31. Students will be required to write two short essays, submit three letters of recommendation, retain a one-page resume detailing his or her academic career and submit sealed transcripts.

The CBC Emerging Leaders: US-China Study Delegation provides students the opportunity to experience Chinese culture and begin learning Mandarin during an all-expense-paid, two-week visit to China June 1 through June 18.

“Through this initiative, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation aims to promote African Americans’ interest in career and study options involving US-China relations, thereby expanding opportunities for African Americans in an era of increasing globalization,” said program officials. “Students will participate in a challenging and rewarding program during their two weeks in China that includes academic, cultural and reflection activities.”

The deadline to apply for this program is Feb. 26. Students in their second, third or fourth year of college with a 3.0 GPA, a science, technology, engineering, mathematics, business, trade, or international affairs major and a valid passport are encouraged to apply.

Students should expect to provide two letters of recommendation, an academic resume, photograph, three short essay responses and a sealed transcript.

All programs are available to students in the 4th Congressional District, which includes Clarkston, Stone Mountain, Lithonia and Southwest DeKalb, as well as portions of Brookhaven, Tucker and Decatur.

Students will also be competing with students in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, as well as counties throughout the country who are represented by a member of the CBC.

For more information, visit https://cbcfinc.academicworks.com/opportunities.

