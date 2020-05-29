Property appraisal notices to be mailed today

DeKalb County property appraisal notices for 2020 are scheduled to be mailed on May 29, according to a press release.

While the property appraisal office remains closed to public access, staff will be accessible by telephone and email via the contact information provided on notices, or by calling the main office at (404) 371-0841.

A 45-day appeal period begins when the notices are mailed and runs through July 13.

Property owners who want to file an appeal are encouraged to use the online process detailed on each assessment notice. Those who file an appeal should be sure to generate and retain a confirmation sheet as a record of the appeal filing.

Property owners may also file a written appeal by filling out the form at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/appraisal/appeal. Once the form is completed, two copies should be printed—one to retain and one to mail to the Property Appraisal Department, Maloof Annex, 1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur, Ga., 30030.

Printed appeals also may be placed in the drop box located in the reception area of the Property Appraisal Office. Blank appeal forms also will be available.

