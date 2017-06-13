On June 2, The Champion was recognized as a first-place winner in the category of General Excellence at the 2017 Georgia Press Association Annual Convention held in Jekyll Island.

The 2017 recognition marks the ninth consecutive year, and 10th total time that The Champion has been awarded the prestigious first-place honor. Each year newspapers are judged by peers from other state press associations; points are accumulated for advertising design and editorial categories and tallied to determine the newspapers that are recognized as General Excellence winners.

The Champion became a member of Georgia Press Association in 2002 and was the first minority-owned newspaper member of the statewide association. Since then, the newspaper has been recognized numerous times for our editorial and advertising content.

It takes a dedicated team of professionals to produce an entirely new product each week and to consistently produce a product that is recognized by peers as being one of the best in our state.

Under the guidance of our publisher Carolyn Glenn, and Chief Financial Officer Dr. Earl Glenn, our staff is challenged with recording the events and people that define DeKalb County. As the official legal organ of DeKalb County, we are also challenged with publishing legal notices that serve as a permanent record of our county’s judicial processes.

Our relatively small staff each day does our best to bring the news and legal notices to the public in a timely and accurate manner. Each member of our staff, including our part-time employees, plays a pivotal role that has multiple responsibilities.

Without the efforts of MaryAnn Thompson, Jenese Turner, Dexter Redding, Carla Parker, Horace Holloman, Kathy Mitchell, Gale Horton-Gay, Scott Belzer, Chris Glenn, Jackie Bryant, Kemesha Wadley, Travis Hudgons, JoAnn Bowden, Donna Seay, Bill Crane, Fitzroy James, Vance Harper and Alvin Brown, we would not be able to maintain the level of excellence that our readers and peers have come to expect from The Champion.

I am proud to be a part of this team and look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that our readers, advertisers and community deserve and expect.

