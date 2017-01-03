On Dec. 22, community members along with New Life Baptist Church helped spread a little holiday cheer for some of DeKalb’s first responders as part of the Random Acts of Kindness Bus Tour.

The bus tour dropped off food items, among other things, to seven of south DeKalb’s fire stations.

The Random Acts of Kindness Bus Tour is in its third year and longtime DeKalb resident Paula Tate said it’s something everyone looks forward to.

“It was very easy [to organize],” said Tate, a resident of DeKalb County since 1977. “I didn’t have any resistance from people that wanted to help. Everyone wanted to chip in. People brought in snacks, Macy’s donated items and D&K Suits gave us supplies as well.”

Each fire station received a large bag of nonperishable food items along with water, aluminum foil and ziploc bags. The bus was donated by New Life Baptist Church. A group of roughly 35 came to drop of items along with several cars following the bus tour.

Among the riders were DeKalb County School District Superintendent Stephen Green and DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson.

“It was very exciting in terms of giving back to some people who have given back so much to us,” Johnson said. “This is about giving back. We want to do something for our firefighters by donating things they may need for the holidays. They’re heroes in our community. They make a difference every day.”

Johnson said the bus tour was also a chance for community members to educate themselves on the responsibilities of first responders.

“They do so much more than put out fires,” Johnson said.

At each fire station, riders on the bus tour sang a holiday song. One firefighter said he looks forward to the group coming every year.

“That’s the fun part. We sing and they love it. It’s an opportunity to end the year strong. While we were videotaping them, we saw them videotape us. We were like ‘wow we didn’t expect that.’”

Community members said they have no plans of expanding the bus tour in the years to come because it would take away from the “randomness” of the event.

“This is what it is all about, seeing everyone come together for a good cause,” Tate said.

