Red Devils even season series with Wolverines 49-39

Druid Hills High School’s Red Devils basketball team picked up a key Region 6-4A 49-39 at Miller Grove High School Jan. 21.

Druid Hills secured the win by hitting eight of nine free throws down the stretch to pull away for the 10-point victory.

Jahmil Barber had pulled the Wolverines within 41-37 with a jumper at the 2:52 mark. The Wolverines (12-7, 5-2) had chances to cut the lead to two, but a shot block by Druid Hills’ KeShawn Evans and a Wolverine turnover led to Nicholas Majors going to the line with 1:38 to play.

Majors made four consecutive free throws in two trips to the line to extend the lead to 45-29 with 55 seconds left on the clock. Another missed shot and a turnover led to a technical foul on Miller Grove. KaRon Strickland converted both free throws with 28.5 seconds. Two seconds later, Evans went to the line for two more free throws to make the final score of 49-39.

Miller Grove won the season’s previous meeting 41-37 in a physical defensive battle Dec. 7 at Druid Hills, and the Wolverines sat atop the standings heading into the home game against the Red Devils.

Play was again physical with both teams blocking shots, taking charges, and playing in-your-face defense.

The game was tied 29-29 with 2:06 to play in the third quarter as Miller Grove’s Mekhi Mathis hit a 12-foot pull up.

Following two free throws by Evans with 1:42 left in the third and a Miller Grove turnover, Strickland drove with five seconds to play in the quarter to give Druid Hills a 33-29 lead going into the final quarter.

Majors had two more drives to the basket to start the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 37-31 before the Wolverines pulled back within 37-35 on baskets by Nicholas Burton and Taison Mathis with 4:37 to play.

Druid Hills answered by converting two Miller Grove turnovers into baskets by Strickland and Joshua Jones to go back up 41-35.

Majors finished the night with a game 20 points, 14 in the second half, as the Red Devils improved to 18-2 on the season and 5-2 in the region. Evans had 11 points and seven rebounds for Druid Hills. Barber had 14 points and nine rebounds to pace the Wolverines.

GIRLS: Druid Hills – 50, Miller Grove – 23

Kaitlyn Robinson scored seven points in a second quarter to spark an 18-0 run to fuel a 50-23 Druid Hills Lady Red Devils Region 6-4A win over the Miller Grove Lady Wolverines.

Druid Hills (11-8, 4-3) was trailing 12-9 with 5:27 left in the first half following a free throw by Miller Grove’s Lyndsey Myles. Robinson scored the next five points to put Druid Hills ahead for good at 14-12.

Iona Atwaters hit a three-pointer and a free throw to extend the advantage to 18-12 with 2:02 to play in the half. Kyia Craft followed with two free throws and Robinson scored two consecutive baskets as the clock moved under 40 seconds remaining.

Craft made it 27-12 at the half with a three-pointer in the final 14 seconds of the half. Craft who has gone over 1,000 career points this season added four points in the first minute of the second half as Druid Hills continued to pull away.

Craft and Robinson both finished with 16 points to lead Druid Hills in the win. Trinity Coleman finished with a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double to top the Miller Grove list.

114 total views, 32 views today