Redan High School advances to state baseball championship

The Redan Raiders advanced to the GHSA Baseball Class 3A State Championship with a 6-1 deciding-game victory on the road over Pierce County High School on May 17.

The win advances Redan to a best-of-three series against Pike County High School beginning May 23 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. A third game will be played May 24 if necessary.

Redan’s game three win in the Final Four was an errorless game in the field that featured a dominating pitching performance by Daniel Ortiz on the mound. As usual, clutch hits at the plate propelled the Raiders to the series clinching win.

Redan got on the board first with a solo home run in the second by Anthony Mateo to make it 1-0. Bernard Moon added to the lead with a solo shot of his own in the third inning to make it 2-0. Moon has now hit eight homeruns in the playoffs.

The game was 2-1 heading into the top of the seventh when the Raiders (28-6) struck for four insurance runs behind the bats of Moon and Tionne Witherspoon. The pair drove in two runs in the inning to extend the lead to 6-1.

Ortiz wrapped up the complete game on the mound by stifling the Pierce County bats in the bottom of the seventh to send the Raiders to the state title game. Ortiz allowed just one run and four hits along with one walk while striking out three in the win.

Moon—a Troy University commit—was 2-3 with three RBI to go with his eighth playoff homerun. Manolo Parcels added a pair of hits as the Raiders had nine in the game.

Redan dropped the opening game of the series at Pierce County (30-7) in a 6-5 loss as a seventh inning double-play ended the Raiders’ rally.

The Raiders bounced back in the second game taking an 11-5 victory over the Bears. Redan jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before the Bears tied the game at 3-3 in the third.

Redan answered in the fifth inning with seven runs to go up 10-3 and would add a run in the bottom of the sixth to take an 11-3 lead into the final at bat for Pierce County.

Pierce picked up a pair of runs before Redan shut the door for the 11-5 win to even the series.

Mateo went the distance for the Raiders allowing 11 hits and just two earned runs to get the win in game two. Jason Avila had four RBI and a triple to lead Redan at the plate.

Redan faces Pike County (34-5) in the Class 3A State Championship at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. The teams will play doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. on May 23. If needed, the teams will play a third game May 24 at Coolray with first pitch set for noon.

Pike County advanced with a 5-2, 9-2 sweep of defending state champion North Hall.

