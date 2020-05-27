Registration open for DeKalb’s virtual summer camp

Registration is now open for DeKalb County’s Camp Superstars Virtual Edition. The free program, designed for youth ages 5 to 15, will run June 1 to July 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hosted by the DeKalb Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, Camp Superstars will offer enriching and fun experiences online.

Children and parents can access interactive and self-directed activities that may include field trips, arts and crafts, sports, wellness, cooking demonstrations, STEM projects and similar activities. Each camp week will have a special theme.

To access weekly schedules and online registration, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks and click the “Register Online” button on the department’s homepage.

