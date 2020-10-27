Remains found in Greensboro believed to be that of missing Decatur teen, suspect arrested

The remains of a body believed to be that of a missing Decatur teen have been found in Greene County.

Anthony “AJ” Haszelton, 17, was last seen by his mother, Benji Abbey, on April 19 while having breakfast, she told The Champion in mid-May.

Abbey said Haszelton’s friend texted her the following day saying he was last known to be with an older gang member, Charli Rey Ramos, and believed to be in danger. The friend reported to Abbey that Haszelton’s last Snapchat post showed that he was in Greene County.

Haszelton met Ramos recently while attending an alternative school, Abbey said. She told The Champion that Ramos was interviewed by DeKalb County Police Department detectives and Ramos had stated that AJ was allegedly dropped off in downtown Decatur near Swanton Heights Apartments, an area he frequents, his mother said.

“Downtown Decatur is where we’re from, where we grew up, and had AJ been dropped off in that area someone would have [seen] him. He would’ve been safe. He would’ve been found. He would’ve been home,” said Abbey during the May interview.

Greene County Sheriff’s Officer Public Information Officer Captain Lee Stancill said a property owner at 3200 Highway 15 South in Greensboro called to report located skeletal remains at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 25. The remains were located behind the property in a heavily wooded area, an area that Stancill said investigators had to access using all-terrain vehicles.

While no positive ID has been made yet and an autopsy is pending, clothing items matching the description of those Haszelton was last seen wearing were recovered from the scene.

Ramos, 19, was arrested on Oct. 25 charged with malice murder and concealing the death of another person, according to GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles.

“The GBI is working with the DeKalb County Police Department due to a possible link to a missing person’s investigation out of DeKalb County,” Miles stated.

Haszelton was a former Decatur High School student.

“Last night the Decatur community received confirmation of the death of Anthony “AJ” Haszelton, a DHS student, who had been missing since April. Our staff, faculty, students, and families are experiencing a tremendous loss,” stated a post on the school’s Facebook page Oct. 27. “…Please know that we are here to support you, and we will get through this together.”

The school is offering emotional support to students, staff and families through the Decatur Student Center online from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following link: https://meet.google.com/umo-gppz-koo?authuser=0.

Photo shared to the “Justice for AJ Haszelton” Facebook page

177 total views, 48 views today