Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

The vision, sacrifice, achievements and dedication of Martin Luther King Jr. are on the minds of many people as the civil rights icon’s 90th birthday approaches. Assassinated in 1968, King remains a towering and motivating figure for people around the world.

The recognition of King’s birthday became a federal holiday in 1983. Countless Americans embrace it as a day of service—a day to help others throughout communities across the land. It also has become a day to reflect on and commit oneself to making advancement to reaching that mountaintop that King spoke of so eloquently in one of his most famous speeches.

Here in DeKalb County, there are several recognitions, commemorations and volunteer opportunities taking place in King’s name on the federal holiday Jan. 20. Here are a few:

• DeKalb County will present its annual MLK celebration program “King’s 2020 Vision: The Beloved Community—The Fierce Urgency of Now” from 11:30 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Jan. 17 in the Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur. The event is free and open to the public. Fore more information, contact Nichole Simms at jnsimms@dekalbcountyga.gov or (404) 371-2552.

• City of Decatur continues its MLK Jr. Day of Service with projects to help residents who are age 62 and older with home repairs. From Jan. 18-20, volunteers will help with home and yard maintenance and repairs such as installing ramps, replacing rotten wood, weatherizing homes, repairing water damage as well as partnership work in electrical, plumbing and HVAC work. For more information, go to mlkserviceproject.com.

• 18th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade takes place starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 20. Sponsored by the DeKalb County branch of the NAACP, the parade begins at Green Pastures Christian Church, 4544 Flat Shoals Parkway and ends at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, 3991 Snapfinger Road, Stonecrest. This year’s theme is “Remember the Dream, Honoring the Dreamer.” The 2020 grand marshal is Barbara Cross, a survivor of the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Go to naacpdekalb.org for more information.

• 4th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service coordinated by the city of Dunwoody and Jack & Jill of America. Efforts take place from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 20 at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. Involves lend-a-hand projects throughout Dunwoody and Brook Run Park such as tree and daffodil plantings, park and Dunwoody Nature Center beautifications as well as indoor projects at Dunwoody Place Personal Care Home and Spruill Center for the Arts. Donations of non-perishable food items and coats also are being accepted. Pre-register at http://bit.ly/dunreccatalog

• City of Brookhaven will recognize Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual MLK Day Dinner and Celebration at 5 p.m. Jan. 20. Takes place at Lynwood Community Center in Lynwood Park, 3360 Osborne Road, Brookhaven. Guest speakers are James Brown Sr., a retired Federal Reserve Bank executive, and Barry Anderson, sports official. Tickets are $10 and can be obtained at the center (404) 639-0542 or through the Brookhaven Parks and Recreation.

• Clarkston Ministry Center is hosting MLK Day of Service from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20. Takes place at 1000 Rowland St., Clarkston. Building address is 3865 Church St., which will bring visitors to the parking lot. New and gently used clothing is requested for children from newborn to 12 years of ago who are placed in foster care.

• MLK Day in Stone Mountain includes a church service, street re-naming and bell ringing ceremony. Beginning at 10 a.m. a commemorative service takes place at St. Paul AME Church, 821 Third St. and a ceremony to unveil the change of a street name to “Eva Mamie Lane.” There also will be a bell ringing ceremony of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Bell at 922 Main St. For more information, call (770) 498-8984.

68 total views, 68 views today