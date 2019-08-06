Renovation project underway at Stone Mountain Library

DeKalb County, Stone Mountain and DeKalb County Public Library officials along with supporters of Stone Mountain Sue-Kellogg Library held a groundbreaking ceremony July 29 to kick off renovations to the library.

The $1.2 million renovation project, which was approved by DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, is expected to be completed within six to eight months. The renovation contract was awarded to C.T. Darnell Construction.

DeKalb County Public Library Director Alison Weissinger said the outside of the library isn’t going to change much.

“It’s going to get cleaned up, the little porch on the side is going to get removed and we’re going to tidy up the landscape, but most of the work is going to happen on the inside,” she said. “There will be functioning air conditioning, there will be LED lighting so the building itself will be much brighter and fresher looking.”

The restrooms will also be redone, and a family restroom will be added. There also will be new carpet and more space for staff.

Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library was built in the 1960s. Before the renovation project was approved in 2017, the library was threatened with being closed and sold to cover costs of a proposed new library in Wade Walker Park. The proposal was brought forth by former commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton.

Mike Cooper, president of Friends of Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library, said he persistently pointed out to the county that since Wade Walker Park was protected greenspace the county could not build a library there without permission from the federal government.

“A state liaison officer eventually came to a county commission meeting and told the county they could not proceed,” Cooper said.

After District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw took office in 2017, he said he discovered that $4 million had been previously set aside in a capital improvement program fund to build a new library in Wade Walker Park.

“While the discovery of this money was very welcoming, the plan for its allocation struck me as problematic,” he said.

Bradshaw said $4 million was not enough to build a new library and county officials would have been searching for augmentation funds to cover the rest of the cost. He said the proposed site at Wade Walker Park is grant restricted, meaning the county would have faced legal challenges to get a library built on the site.

“We have existing libraries in this district and in this county that would benefit from some attention,” Bradshaw said. “And Sue Kellogg is obviously one of those libraries. So given these challenges, I made the decision to reprogram that $4 million-CIP fund.”

On June 13, 2017, DeKalb County Board of Commission approved Bradshaw’s request to dedicate $1.2 million of the $4 million to cover renovation costs at Sue-Kellogg Library. The remaining money is allocated to other libraries in District 4.

“I look forward to the renovations here at Sue-Kellogg library as we upgrade this wonderful facility so that the citizens of Stone Mountain, of District 4 and of DeKalb County will be able to use it and enjoy it for many years to come,” Bradshaw said.

Cooper said he takes pride in the fact that the Friends of Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library group and support from the Stone Mountain community led to the renovation project being approved.

“I do look forward to the reopening of our library branch and I hope you share in my satisfaction that we have preserved this asset to downtown Stone Mountain and the greater community,” Cooper said.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond expressed his support of libraries during the ceremony.“It’s a safe space and a safe place for our children and families,” he said. “You have to have a high-quality, robust library system that’s welcoming and opening and providing educational and leisure activities for all of our citizens.”

During the renovation project, patrons can visit nearby branches, including Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, Hairston Crossing Library and Clarkston Library.

