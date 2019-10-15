Residents petition to rename Stone Mountain street

Stone Mountain residents want a street named after a Ku Klux Klan member to be renamed in honor of two women who were pioneers in the Shermantown community.

The city held a public hearing Oct. 1 to discuss a request to change Venable Street to Eva Mamie Lane Street in honor of the late Eva Jewel Greene and her daughter Mamie Ella Lane. The original request was to change a portion of the street in the historic African American community, but city manager ChaQuias Miller-Thornton said the request was amended to change the name of the entire street. A second public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

The request was brought by resident Vanessia Cummings, who lived across the street from Greene and Lane. Cummings and other residents who knew the two women, said the street should be renamed to recognize Greene’s and Lane’s work in Stone Mountain.

Greene was a founder of DeKalb Economic Opportunity Authority in 1966 and served as the authority’s director and community organizer for three decades. She also founded Stone Mountain Negro Civic League and served as its president for more than 20 years.

Lane founded House of Bethel Church in 1963. The church had an outreach ministry that clothed, fed and educated children in the community. In 1974, Green and Lane co-founded Georgia Citizens Coalition on Hunger. Greene died Jan. 1, 2006, and Lane died on Feb. 2.

Lydia Shumake, niece of Greene and first cousin of Lane, said she was elated when she was told that residents want to rename Venable Street in honor of her relatives.

“They were a beacon in this community,” Shumake said. “They were pioneers in the community. They sponsored so many kids to go to college. My aunt started the first Equal Opportunity of Atlanta [and] Mamie Ella was right beside her the entire time, working with her and being that beacon in the community.”

Venable Street is named after former Stone Mountain mayor James Venable, who organized and was the Imperial Wizard of the National Knights of the Klan. According to residents, Venable led marches and held rallies in Shermantown from the 1960s through 1980s promoting racial hatred and intolerance, inciting fear in the community.

Resident Mike Cooper said he thinks it’s incumbent upon Stone Mountain to show that it opposes racial hatred and intolerance.

“It is reasonable and proper that the city recognize Eva Jewel Greene and Mamie Ella Lane for their selfless work in the city of Stone Mountain’s Shermantown community,” Cooper said.

Rev. Orea Parker, pastor of Saint Paul AME Church in Shermantown, said renaming Venable Street expresses an intent of Shermantown to retain its history and move forward.

“Let’s do the right thing. Let’s move forward,” Parker said. “Let’s take away some of the things that are negative in our community because it is with the hope of rebuilding our community for a hopeful future of our young people.”

