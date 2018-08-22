Restauranteur once again hoping to cook up winning dish

It took a force of nature to prevent a Stone Mountain restauranteur from demonstrating her culinary best in the quest for a top prize.

Last August the owner of Sweet Potato Café in the village of Stone Mountain was earnestly preparing for and eagerly waiting to compete in a cooking competition. Little did she know that she would have to wait more than a year to show what she can do.

Karen Patton is prepping for Jekyll Island’s 13th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival in September after last year’s event fell victim to Hurricane Irma. She hopes to come away winning Georgia’s Best Shrimp and Grits cooking competition.

Patton said she was disappointment by last year’s cancellation but also relieved and is now thankful that she’s had a year to perfect her dish.

Kale and apple salad with grilled chicken is one of the café’s offerings. One version of chef Karen Patton’s shrimp and grits. Chocolate lavender cake with lavender ice cream is a dessert at Sweet Potato Café. Sweet Potato Café in downtown Stone Mountain is more than six years old.

She’s a little secretive about the details of what she’s going to cook, but she did reveal that in keeping with her restaurant’s theme it will include sweet potato. Although her customers weren’t aware of it, Patton said they’ve been helping her make it the best dish possible through their comments. The dish has periodically offered as a special.

“The basics of it are the same,” said Patton of the dish. “I tweaked it…to add more flavor to the dish.”

Once the competition is over, Patton said she plans to add the dish to her restaurant’s menu.

The competition bestows the winner with a $2,000 prize, feature in Southern Living magazine and the opportunity to face the competition at next year’s festival.

Patton received her culinary training from Atlanta Technical College.

The restaurant, which has been open on Manor Drive for six-and-a-half years, has its own raised vegetable beds. Patton currently has two students from Stone Mountain High School who are interested in agriculture working with her in the garden. Produce from the garden is used in the café.

Patton and her special recipe will take on the defending champion West Egg Café of Atlanta and returning contender The LOCAL Kitchen:Bar of Tifton. Other new challengers include Aubri Lane’s of Milledgeville, Eagle Creek Brewing Company of Statesboro, Honey Café of Millen, and Southern Soul Barbeque of St. Simons Island.

Last year Patton was invited to participate in the competition after her restaurant’s fried green tomatoes were recognized as one of 100 Plates Locals Love for 2017-2018 by the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Tourism Division.

Patton will be attending the competition with her husband Darrell and adult daughter Lisa, who will be assisting with her table design. She said some of her customers and a few Stone Mountain officials have indicated they also might attend the event to give her moral support.

Once the competition is over, Patton will refocus her attention on getting her sweet potato marmalade that she’s been working on for three years into grocery stores. She said she recently shipped her first case of the marmalade to an IGA store in northern Georgia.

