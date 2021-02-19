Rethinking honoring politicians and military leaders

America and her people are indeed a strange lot. Over the course of the previous year, we have seen and heard demands to remove memorials and monuments placed more than 100 years ago by those who wanted to honor lives lost in previous wars and battles. Many in the public were offended by these displays, just as many were supportive of keeping the memorials as reminders of previous struggles of the American people, and many others simply do not care either way.

We are now seeing and hearing requests to memorialize politicians. Currently in America, there is no other topic as divisive as politics. We are a nation divided by political ideologies and have millions of ardent supporters of both major political parties and their leadership.

Over the course of the previous several hundred years, cities, counties, universities, libraries, schools, bridges, and other public entities have been named for military leaders who by the very nature of their occupations, were in the business of taking property that did not belong to them and killing others to gain control of those lands.

Take DeKalb County for example. Our county is named after Johann DeKolb, a French military officer born in Germany who later served as a major general in the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. DeKolb was also a major in the French and Indian War, which pitted the British and the French, and their Native American allies, against each other for control of land that was not theirs to begin with.

According to Wikipedia, approximately 5,000 African Americans served in the Continental Army and Navy in a variety of roles, while another 4,000 were employed in militia units as teamsters, servants, and spies. After the war, a small number of African Americans received land grants or Congressional pensions, but many others were returned to their former masters despite being promised freedom if they fought.

Approximately 13,000 Indians fought on the British side, with the largest group coming from the Iroquois tribes who deployed around 1,500 men. Creek and Seminole allies of Britain fought against American settlers in Georgia and South Carolina. In 1778, an estimated 800 Creeks attacked and destroyed American settlements along the Broad River in Georgia.

Native Americans were killed and forced from their ancestral lands; African Americans were deceived into service with false promises, yet we honor DeKolb as the namesake of DeKalb County.

Have we not learned from previous mistakes that erecting monuments or naming public entities after military leaders or politicians is not conducive to a united people? There are many cities and counties in Georgia and all other states named after military officers and politicians. It is safe to assume that residents of some of these communities would be highly offended if they knew the history of the person behind the name of their community or school.

Have we gotten to the point of accepting recognition of politicians and military leaders with whom we agree, but vehemently oppose similar decisions made by others with differing opinions? It is impossible to please everyone.

Perhaps a better alternative is to remove all references to humans and name entities after plants, trees, animals, unique geographic features, or admirable citizens. Honoring military leaders or politicians is setting a tone of even more future division.

