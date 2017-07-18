

Ross Dress For Less is the latest retailer to open at Tucker Meridian.

Tucker Meridian, a 207,000-square-foot development, is located at the intersection of LaVista Road and Northlake Parkway near I-285 on 22 acres. The shopping center will also include Einstein Bagels, Jimmy John’s and other retail shops and restaurants.

Ross employees, along with Tucker officials, celebrated the grand opening of the new store July 15 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The clothing store joins Sprouts Farmers Market, DSW, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Hobby Lobby in opening its doors at the new retail district.

Along with the ribbon cutting, Ross Stores Foundation donated $2,500 to the Friends of the Northlake-Barbara Loar Library.

In April 2015, the DeKalb County Board of Commissions approved rezoning a portion of the old LaVista Office Park from single-family residential to office-institutional to combine with the adjoining property to be redeveloped as a retail shopping center. Built in 1973, LaVista Office Park was a 285,000-square-foot single-story office complex on 25 acres.

