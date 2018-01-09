Keith Johnson’s Southwest DeKalb Panthers junior varsity wrestling squad won its second consecutive DeKalb County School District Junior Varsity Championship title 219-205 over Decatur Dec. 16 at home.

The Panthers placed nine wrestlers in the Top 4 in 14 weight classes to pull out the win over Decatur, which had eight wrestlers in the Top 4.

Southwest DeKalb picked up a pair of gold medals as Christian Harvey went 3-0 to win the 106-pound weight class and Xavier McKinney took the gold with a 4-0 record in the 145-pound weight class. The Panthers finished the tournament with five silver medals, one bronze and one fourth place.

Decatur took home three gold medals won by Jared Lester (3-0, 113), Alan Ferguson (4-0, 170) and Jaccoriyus Martin (2-0, 195). The Bulldogs finished with three silver medals and two bronzes.

McNair finished third with 200 points, pulling in five gold medals and two bronzes. Gold medal winners included Markell Sutton (4-0, 132), Dashan Sutton (4-0, 138), Andre Harris (4-0, 152), Leetyree Rollins (3-0, 182) and Adrian Collins (4-0, 220).

Other gold medal winners were Druid Hills’ Artavis Brown (3-0, 120), Stephenson’s Myran Henderson (4-0, 126), Tucker’s Justin Carter (4-0, 160) and Martin Luther King Jr.’s Keron Cosh (3-0, 285).

60 total views, 60 views today