When Hurricane Maria devested Puerto Rico in September, people from around the world did what they could to provide aid to the people of Puerto Rico.

One of those people was Lithonia native Petty Officer 1st Class Tivey D. Mathews. Mathews, who has served for 16 years as a Navy hospital corpsman, spent six weeks in Puerto Rico to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Maria.

Mathews and more than 800 Navy medical personnel and support staff arrived in Puerto Rico aboard the USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Oct. 2. Mathews said he was saddened by the condition of the area when he arrived.

“There was a good deal of work that needed to be done, but I’m happy that I was able to be part of it,” he said.

Mathews said he worked mostly on patient administration during the six weeks.

“I supervised the check-in and tracking of admitted patients—patients from FEMA, local hospitals and other organizations—making certain they received all relevant medical documents and made it to the point of care with the medical providers,” he said. “My department helped as many as we could on a daily basis.”

A 1997 Lithonia High School graduate, Mathews said he joined the Navy to help people.

“[I wanted to] learn a useful job skill and better myself,” he said. “I saw the Navy as an opportunity to go further in life.”

Mathews became a Navy hospital corpsman (medic) and has served in Iraq with the Marine Corps, Rota Spain, onboard a Navy aircraft carrier in the Hampton Roads area and at medical facilities in the national capital area. While aboard the Comfort, he serves as the surgical services program manager for the surgical technician community and instrument sterilization processes.

During his career he has received a Navy Achievement Medals with Combat “V,” three Navy Achievement Medals and a Combat Action Ribbon.

Mathews said it wasn’t his goal to work in the medical field in the Navy, but that has been his focus since enlisting.

“It was an opportunity to better myself,” he said. “As a kid, I wanted to be a doctor and help people. This deployment to Puerto Rico really allowed me to be hands on and it was a great honor for me to help people in need.”

He currently works at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) in Virginia where he assists in making policies that govern Navy Medicine’s surgical services.

“In January, I will be transferring to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland,” he said.

Mathews said his goal is to earn a degree in health care management to pursue a new career after his military service.

“I’m interested in healthcare management and accessibility,” he said. “I really enjoyed working on the Comfort and it changed my perspective on time and life. You really can’t take anything for granted.”

