Sanitary sewer spills and 2020

The year 2020 will go down in history as being one of the most challenging in modern history. Not only have we experienced a global health pandemic and an election cycle that likely has drawn more interest than previous elections; DeKalb County also has experienced record amounts of precipitation and consequently, a record number of sanitary sewer spills.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a sanitary sewer overflow or spill is defined as a release of untreated, or partially treated, sewage from a municipal sanitary sewer.

For years, DeKalb County has had more than its fair share of sanitary sewer spills and in September, DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management reported more than two million gallons of sanitary sewer spills.

October is typically the driest month for our region, and January and February normally bring the highest amounts of precipitation. As of the end of September, according to the National Weather Service, DeKalb County has had 52.79 inches of rainfall. The average 30-year annual rate of precipitation is 49.71 inches.

With three months remaining in 2020, we have already exceeded the 30-year annual average of 49.7 inches. Based on the 30-year average, we can expect another 11.4 inches of rain by the end of December, making 2020 the third wettest in 30 years. Contributing to 2020 totals are eight inches of rain in January and 10.5 inches in February which normally average 4.2 and 4.6 inches of rain, respectively.

As with many other record-shattering aspects of 2020, it is safe to assume that sanitary sewer spill volumes in DeKalb County may also shatter previous records.

On that note, let’s hope for a much better 2021.

