Saxophonist giving old instruments new life

Musical instruments collecting dust in attics and closets can be given new life and new love, and Ryan Kilgore is on a mission to make that happen.

Kilgore is seeking to put neglected instruments into the hands of young people and older adults who long to play but cannot afford to purchase a flute, clarinet, violin or other instrument.

Kilgore’s foundation, Kilgore Music Foundation, has launched a musical instruments drive with collection locations at several DeKalb County libraries. The drive runs through this summer and Kilgore wants to acquire as many instruments as he can.

Kilgore, 36, has an intimate understanding of the power of playing and mastering an instrument. He’s a saxophonist who has performed with legends such as Stevie Wonder and toured the world entertaining audiences. The Decatur resident also has worked with writers/producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. He’s a full-time musician who just finished a tour in Italy and now is focusing on studio work to complete a new album.

However, before he took to the world stage, Kilgore was a student trying to master math, English and social studies at Chapel Hill Middle School. He started playing saxophone at 10 and continued developing his sound and technique while at Southwest DeKalb High School and Clark Atlanta University.

Recently while in the band room at Chapel Hill preparing for a photo shoot, Kilgore reminisced about his days as a middle school student. He used to go to the back part of the band room before classes began and practice the sax, playing theme songs from The Flintstones and The Cosby Show while others practiced scales.

Kilgore said when his grandfather bought him his first saxophone he had no idea about the possibilities. As a musician, he’s traveled to and through every continent except Antarctica and is now on his second passport.

Natalie Brown, band director at Chapel Hill, said she’s pleased with Kilgore’s campaign to collect instruments and distribute them to those with a desire to play.

“I always tell my students and the parents too that band students are the best students in the school,” said Brown, who’s been with the school for 24 years. Being in the band teaches students to multi-task, builds character, requires discipline and critical thinking, Brown said. Also, students learn to read another language—musical notes, she said.

Brown said some instruments cost $3,000 to $4,000 each and funding from government sources is sparse and doesn’t allow schools to buy as many instruments as needed.

“This will allow more students who want to be in band but can’t afford it to be in band,” she said.

At Chapel Hill, 180 sixth- through eighth-grade students participate in band and the school’s young musicians have traveled to San Francisco and Los Angeles for performances. Sixty band students participated in the Williamsburg Heritage Festival in Virginia in April. The school’s band also has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City twice and have been invited to return again next spring.

Kilgore has been collecting instruments and giving them away since 2009 when he received an endorsement deal with a horn company. Initially he collected instruments and gave them away informally. This is the first year he’s had an organized drive. He doesn’t have a set goal but would like to collect as many instruments as possible. So far he’s received two pianos, a trumpet, a clarinet, a guitar, three violins and a flute.

Kilgore said he’s seeking “gently used” instruments that can be given to the foundation, then cleaned, tuned and given to students at Chapel Hill Middle School as well as attendees at Pittman Recreation Center in Atlanta.

Music has a multi-faceted power, according to Kilgore. It lift spirits, entertains, soothes and be a career path.

He recalled visiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and meeting a young patient who was a fan of his music. It was then that Kilgore learned about music therapy and its benefits.

“That experience kind of woke me up,” said Kilgore. “Music is not only about entertaining people.”

DeKalb County drop-off sites for the musical instruments drive are:

• Salem-Panola Library, 5137 Salem Road, Lithonia

• Flat Shoals Library, 4022 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur

• Wesley Chapel Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur

For more information about the drive, go to www.kilgoremusicfoundation.com or call (872) 228-5288.

171 total views, 1 views today