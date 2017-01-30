DeKalb County district, City Schools of Decatur schools rank high in quality of life

Seven DeKalb County School District (DCSD) campuses and four City Schools of Decatur (CSD) schools have scored the highest possible rating on a recent school climate survey.

Since the 2013-2014 school year, the Georgia Department of Education has calculated a school climate rating based on its Georgia Student Health Survey, Georgia School Personnel Survey, Georgia Parent Survey, student discipline data as well as student, teacher, staff and administrative attendance.

For the 2015-2016 school year, DeKalb Path Academy Charter, Hawthorne Elementary, Henderson Middle, International Student Center, Sequoyah Middle, Champion Theme Middle and DeKalb Early College Academy all received five-star ratings—the highest score possible.

The schools are joined by CSD’s Oakhurst Elementary, Renfroe Middle, New Glennwood Elementary and Winnona Park Elementary, which also received perfect scores.

For more information on the 2016 School Climate Star Ratings, visit https://www.gadoe.org/External-Affairs-and-Policy/Policy/Pages/School-Climate.aspx

Return to TheChampionNewspaper.com for updates or refer to our Feb. 9-Feb. 15 edition for more information.

45 total views, 45 views today