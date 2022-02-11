School violence must be stopped

During the first week of February, acts of violence occurred in two DeKalb County School District schools.

An incident Feb. 2 at Towers High School escalated to the point that a school resource officer resorted to using pepper spray to break up a fight. According to news reports, one of the students involved was transported to a hospital and others affected by the pepper spray were treated at the scene. Representatives from DeKalb County School District reported that all of the students involved in the fight have been charged and arrested.

Days earlier, siblings attending Cedar Grove High School were reportedly jumped by a group of young men who had previously been suspended for fighting at school but had recently returned to the school.

In November of 2021, a school resource officer at Towers High School was fired after allegedly slamming a student against a wall and one month earlier a 15-year-old Clarkston High School student was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a fellow student was stabbed.

Above are but a few of the reported incidents that have occurred recently in our schools; it is a safe assumption that there are many similar incidents that go unreported.

Our children deserve the opportunity to pursue an education in a safe environment, and parents and guardians deserve to be assured that their children will be safe and supervised when in school or at school-sponsored functions.

Schools staff, though they are technically responsible while students are on school property, are limited in what actions they can take to attempt to curb violence. Parents and guardians must set acceptable standards of behavior and be willing and able to enforce those expectations.

