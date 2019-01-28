Schools close due to winter weather

DeKalb County School District (DCSD), City Schools of Decatur (CSD), Emory University and Georgia Piedmont Technical College have released statements stating that their schools will be closed Jan. 29, due to potential snowfall.

After Gov. Brain Kemp announced that state offices would be closed Jan. 29, because of weather, local school systems also announced school closings.

“In alignment with the Governor’s Office anticipating possible icy road conditions, and in an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and employees, City Schools of Decatur will be closed on Jan. 29,” CSD officials said an emailed statement. “All scheduled after-school activities and events are canceled.”

Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Emory University and DCSD also sent a similar emailed statement. The school district said that the weather is being closely monitored and that students and employees are not to report.

Kemp said the Georgia Department of Transportation prepared the roads ahead of the winter weather Jan. 29.

He said crews were out Tuesday salting bridges to keep them from icing over, according to WSB-TV.

