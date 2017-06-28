A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the June 1 murder of Travis Ridley in Brookhaven.

On June 27, Brookhaven Police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Abel Ashmelash of Stone Mountain. He was arrested by the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Ashmelash has been charged with felony murder and armed robbery and is being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Another suspect, Edward Tavarez, 24, was arrested June 13 and is also facing felony murder and armed robbery charges.

Ridley was at the Avana Apartment Complex on 2910 Clairmont Road when he was shot multiple times. He was transported by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said detectives believe the shooting is drug-related, and neither Ridley nor the suspects were residents of the apartment complex.

Brookhaven Police said detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about shooting can contact the Brookhaven Police Department at (404) 637-0600.

