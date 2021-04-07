Senate bill to lessen Stonecrest mayoral authority passes

Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 21 (SB 21) April 1, which limits the power of Stonecrest’s mayor and limits terms for the mayor and city councilmembers by amending the city charter.

SB 21 lessens Stonecrest mayor’s power by limiting the mayor’s voting to only resolving ties and states, “No person shall serve more than two consecutive full terms as mayor or as a councilmember. A person who has served two consecutive full terms as mayor or as a councilmember shall be eligible for the office of mayor or councilmember following the intervening of a full four-year term.”

The bill passed the Senate with a 49-0 vote and passed the House 155-5. The bill was originally sponsored by Sen. Emmanuel Jones and lists Sen. Tonya Anderson and Sen. Gloria Butler as sponsors.

The Georgia General Assembly website states SB 21 has an effective date of April 1, when it was signed by Kemp.

SB 21 also provides for excused absences by councilmembers from city council meetings, provides powers and duties for the office of mayor pro tempore and makes other changes to the city charter. The bill states the mayor pro tempore will preside over council meetings and set meeting agendas.

According to Stonecrest’s April 7 agenda, city officials will “Elect Mayor pro Tempore pursuant to the charter amendment in SB21,” at a special called meeting. The council meeting may be accessed after 7 p.m. on Stonecrest’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp3rYzHzhZvd9Y7Ruf1O6kg.

