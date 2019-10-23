Serenity seeking retreaters speak through silence

Seeking enlightenment and inner peace by leaving one’s normal life to follow a drastically different routine for a short period became a popular trend in the 1970s as Westerners became interested in Eastern religions. Among the forms this has taken are silent retreats in which participants go to a remote area and live by a strict set of rules, including complete silence, replicating life among some monastic orders.

Such a retreat is the backdrop for the play Small Mouth Sounds, now being performed on the Alliance Theatre’s Hertz Stage. The Hertz is the Alliance’s smaller, more intimate theater where there is little separating audience and artists. This is especially true for this play where audience seats are so close to the performance area that front-row spectators often pulled back their feet to keep from tripping actors.

Playwright Bess Wohl in a playbill article noted that a set design in which the boundary between stage and audience is unclear is a deliberate choice. “I was interested in having the audience as the last piece of the puzzle and feeling like they are on this retreat with the characters in the play. So, by the end of the play, they too have had some kind of spiritual experience of being in silence together,” Wohl is quoted saying in the article “Need and Transformation” by Sally Henry.

The set is simple. Squares with mats, pillows and towel stands represent the cabins where retreaters sleep in pairs. As actors enter this space, they dip their heads, alerting the audience that they are going through a small door. Behind the cabins is a platform where retreat participants sit in chairs, on pillows or on the floor for classes. Around both focal points are trees, grasses and footpaths to suggest a lightly developed forest.

The play opens with the arrival at the woodland retreat of the six participants most of whom are strangers to one another.

The exception is Joan and Judy, intimate partners who are struggling with their relationship and other matters.

The teacher starts with a story of two frogs. One has lived his entire life inside a well until another frog, a lifelong traveler, talks the well frog into going with him to the ocean. Once he has seen the ocean, the well frog is never the same. The fable sets the stage for the theme of transforming the mind by changing the such outward factors as living environment and speech.

Retreat participants are given rules and instructions—don’t take food outside the kitchen or dining area (it attracts bears), don’t use candles, incense, cigarettes or any open flame, no cellphones, don’t speak unless specifically told by the teacher to do so. Although they appear to be trying to keep in the spirit of the retreat every participant at some point breaks at least one rule.

The teacher, who is present only as a disembodied voice, sometimes also breaks the rules as she becomes irritated with a participant’s behavior or distracted by events in her own life.

Trying to communicate without words often leads to misunderstandings and humor. When one retreater, for example, touches another’s hand to remind him that he’s violating the rules he thinks she wants to hold his hand.

The 80-minute play moves quickly and engagingly despite the limited dialogue thanks to a fine cast made up of Jeremy Aggers, Andrew Benator, Owais Ahmed, Alexandra Ficken, Courtney Patterson, Ericka Ratcliff and January LaVoy, who at times keep more than one vignette going at a time.

Small Mouth Sounds will be on stage Thursdays through Sundays on the Alliance Theatre’s Hertz Stage through Oct. 27 with matinee and evening performances on Saturdays and Sundays, except on Oct. 27 when there be only a 2:30 p.m. performance. The Alliance Theatre is located in the Woodruff Arts Center at 1280 Peachtree St., Atlanta. For ticket information, visit alliancetheatre.org or call (404) 733-4650.

