Seven students taken to hospitals after school bus crash

Seven students were transported to area hospitals Feb. 20 after a school bus crash in Lithonia.

According to a DeKalb County School District spokesperson in an email, Lithonia High School #1729 bus was involved in an accident at 1910 South Deshon Road in Lithonia.

Three students were transported to the hospital by EMS and four students were transported by their parents to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to DCSD.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Spokesman Dion Bentley said the accident happened just before 4 p.m. and also involved white SUV

The Champion is awaiting more details from DeKalb Police Department officials who are investigating the accident.

