Sewer spills creating a major stink in DeKalb

According to sewer spill notices published in The Champion, approximately 956,820 gallons of sewer spills on Dec. 28 were reported.

Among the largest spills reported Dec. 28 was a 112,725-gallon spill at 1460 Deerwood Drive in Decatur and a 106,150-gallon spill at 3924 Roman Court in Tucker. According to reports, both spills were caused by heavy storm runoff. The spill in Decatur flowed into Shoal Creek and the Tucker spill flowed into South Fork Peachtree Creek.

DeKalb County Commissioner Nancy Jester said she’s frustrated with the frequency of spills in DeKalb.

“[Sewer spills] aren’t just a past problem, it’s a current problem as well. It’s very frustrating and the citizens of DeKalb have every right to be frustrated,” Jester said.

Jester also said the county’s sewer system infrastructure needs improvements and that the system has not been maintained properly for decades.

“Obviously, the [sewer] system over the span of 50-75 years has not been maintained well,” Jester said. “It was so bad that several years back the [United States Environmental Protection Agency] said ‘you have to fix this.’ We had a lot of violations to the Clean Water Act. When the county entered into that agreement with the EPA, DeKalb County just never got their ducks in a row to fix the sewer system.”

In 2011, DeKalb County entered into an agreement—referred to as a consent decree—with the Environmental Protection Agency and Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The consent decree requires the county to clean, repair, enlarge and maintain its sanitary sewer pipes so sewer overflows are reduced. The deadline to implement changes under the guidelines of the consent decree is mid-2020.

After a 6.4-million-gallon spill occurred at Snapfinger Creek in 2017, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said the county is committed to improving the county’s sewer infrastructure.

Over the last two years, DeKalb County has invested $855,000 to upgrade, install and increase the number of flow monitors from approximately 100 to 239 units. Officials said the additional flow monitors will help identify and locate defects that allow stormwater to enter the sewer system.

The Champion asked county officials if improvements other than the addition of flow monitors have been made to the sewer system and if DeKalb plans to meet the 2020 consent decree deadline but did not receive a response by press time.

The Champion will update this story if a response is received by DeKalb County.

